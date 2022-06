Girls state softball pairings

The Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournament softball pairings are listed below. All games are at Akron Firestone Stadium and can be viewed live on the NFHS Network. The home team is listed first.

Division I

Pataskala Watkins Memorial (28-1) vs. Holland Springfield (24-6), Thursday, 3 p.m.

North Canton Hoover (19-6) vs. West Chester Lakota West (26-4), Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division II

Heath (23-5) vs. Wooster Triway (28-1), Thursday, 10 a.m.

Oak Harbor (24-8) vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder (25-1), Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Division III

Massillon Tuslaw (20-5) vs. Casstown Miami East, Friday, 3 p.m.

Cardington-Lincoln (24-4) vs. Wheelersburg (25-1), Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division IV

Bradford (23-5) vs. Strasburg-Franklin (25-4), Friday, 10 a.m.

Jeromesville Hilldale (23-3) vs. Van Wert Lincolnview (24-4), Friday, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 4 p.m.