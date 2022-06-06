Coach: ‘He’s up there with the best’

COLUMBUS — A member of the Hillsboro High School graduating class of 2022, Anthony Richards, concluded his track and field career Friday with an appearance in the 114th annual OHSAA Track and Field Championships at the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University.

Richards competed in the Division II long jump, placing 15th out of 17 with a best jump of 20’ 7 3/4”.

Ryne Shackelford, a junior from LaGrange Keystone, won the state title with a leap of 24’ 1 1/2”. That was just two inches from the Division II state record of 24’ 3 1/2” set by Joe Crallie of Magnolia Sandy Valley on June 4, 1994.

“I jumped crappy today,” Richards said. Outwardly, at least, he did not seem overly disappointed.

“It was nice seeing everyone,” Richards said. “Getting to meet new jumpers and getting new competition. Just seeing the new people out there. I was very nervous. But, more confident. I think I put myself down a little bit after my second jump. It is what it is. I had fun. I enjoyed being here.”

Since his event started at 9:30 a.m., Richards and company spent the night in Columbus.

“It was a (lot more fun),” Richards said. “Especially the hotel. Coach gave us the bigger room. I was still up early (before 7). I wish I could have done better. I wish I could have (gotten) farther, but that’s alright. We all do our best.”

Richards reflected on his high school career.

“Probably out of all the years, this has probably been the best year that I’ve had,” Richards said. “(We) had a really good track team that’s always been there for everyone, not just me, but the whole team. I appreciate everything they do. All-in-all, it was just a really good time. “Everyone enjoyed everyone’s time. Nobody really argued as much like we used to on the track teams. Everyone got along and everybody was there for everybody. It was a good track team.”

What does the future hold for Richards?

“I’m probably not going to college,” Richards said. “I have a baby on the way, so I plan on going straight into the workforce so I can provide for my family.”

Longtime Hillsboro track coach Bud Marsh said, “We’re still proud of him for what he did. He’s not the only one who didn’t perform to what he did to get here. But, you can’t take away getting here. That’s the thing. He seemed ready. You can’t take away … he’s happy, we’re happy for him. A little disappointed in the outcome, but we’re really happy with his performance. We hate to see him go, but he’s on to the next stage of his life.

“We wish him the best of luck. Some of the things he did this year will kind of set some precedent. He set a good example for the younger kids.”

Richards won the Frontier Athletic Conference in the long jump (21’ 5”) and the 400-meter dash (51.01). He was second at the FAC in the 200-meter dash (23.25) and fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.59).

At the district tournament in Washington C.H., Richards placed second in the long jump at 21’ 1/4”. Richards won the district in the 200-meter dash in 23.36.

He was sixth in the 200-meter dash at the Chillicothe Regional meet (22.78) and he finished second in the long jump with a leap of 21’ 7 1/2”.

“Today, it didn’t work out for him,” Marsh said. “We’re proud of him. He gave his best, like he always does. It’s been a pleasure to coach him. Those type of kids don’t come around every year. He’s up there with some of the best ones we’ve had.”

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Hillsboro senior Anthony Richards jumps at the state track and field meet last weekend in Columbus. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_Ricahrds-lj-State-6-3-2022-No-1.jpg Hillsboro senior Anthony Richards jumps at the state track and field meet last weekend in Columbus. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

Hillsboro’s Richards finishes starlit career at state meet