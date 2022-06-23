Five named baseball all-district

Five players Hillsboro and McClain high schools have received all-district honors for the 2022 baseball season
Spencer Wyckoff from Hillsboro was the only first-team selection.
Quintin Captain from Hillsboro and Isaac Smith from McClain were second-team selections.
Kaden Penwell from McClain received honorable mention.
Wesley Potts from McClain received special mention.
Below is the full list:
First Team West
Micah Geise, Unioto; Andrew Griffin, Unioto; Nick Burns, Circleville; Spencer Wyckoff, Hillsboro; Braylen Baker, Logan Elm; Alex Boles, Waverly; L.T. Jordan, Waverly; Tanner Lemaster, Washington; A.J. Dallmayer, Washington; Connor Bucher, Miami Trace
Coach of the Year
Mark Schwartz, Washington
Second Team West
Aston Crace, Unioto; Landyn Patterson, Unioto; Nolan West, Circleville; Wyatt Thatcher, Circleville; Quintin Captain, Hillsboro; Isaac Smith, McClain; John Wall, Washington; L.J. Wright, Chillicothe; Dillon Hyer, Miami Trace
Honorable Mention West
Carson Cox, Circleville; Kaden Penwell, McClain; Jase Hurd, Waverly
Special Mention West
J.T. Barnett, Waverly; Cristian Mossbarger, Waverly; Colin Michael, Circleville; Karson Runk, Washington; Tyler Tackage, Washington; Ben Spetnager, Unioto; Evan Werr, Chillicothe; Wesley Potts, McClain; Garret Summers, Logan Elm; Nick Affolter, Logan Elm; Wes May, Miami Trace; Ashton Connell, Miami Trace