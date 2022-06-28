Local sports briefs

Grow! Golf Outing

Grow! Highland County will host its annual golf outing on Friday, July 8 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Proceeds from the outing allow Grow! to support its initiatives of providing free services to local entrepreneurs and businesses. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the shot-gun start at 9 a.m. The tournament features 18 holes of golf, breakfast, an awards ceremony, and lunch. There will be a silent auction throughout the day. Participants will be able to enter various competitions for prizes, including hole-in-one, poker run, putting and closest-to-the-pin. Following the tournament there will be an awards ceremony and recognition lunch. Registration is $300 for a team of four golfers. Sponsorships are also available for the event starting at $100 for a hole sponsorship. For questions or to register, call Tracy Evans, Grow! facilitator, at 937-763-1695.

HCCAO Golf Outing

The Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. will host its 16th annual golf outing on Friday, Aug. 19 at Buckeye Hills Country Club located, 7261 Limes Rd., Greenfield. Registration will open at 8 a.m. Shotgun scramble time is 9 a.m. Registration fees include the greens fee for 18 holes of golf, a cart and a lunch provided by All Seasons Catering. Prizes will be awarded to first and second place teams and most honest. There will be door prizes. To sign up or find out more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Laura Bosier at 937-393-3458.