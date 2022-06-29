Six earn Division II all-district honors

Six Division II Highland County softball players, four from Hillsboro High School and two from McClain High School, have been named to the 2022 Southeast District Softball Coaches Association All-District team.

Hillsboro freshman Camryn Spruell was the lone player named to the first team.

Hillsboro sophomores Kayla Roberts and Halle Reveal were named to the second team along with McClain senior Abby Atkinson.

Receiving honorable mention were Hillsboro junior Kinsey Gilliland and McClain freshman Kenzie Wise.

Following is the full list of players named to the team:

Southeast Ohio

Softball Coaches

2022 All-District Team

Division 2

First Team

Cora Hall, Sheridan, Fr.; Cara Cooper, Circleville, Jr.; Suzzy Wall, Waverly, Sr.; Avery Miller, Unioto, Sr.; Carly King, Logan Elm, Sr.; Kerrigan Ward, Vinton Co., Sr.; Olivia Congleton, Warren, Sr.; Camryn Spruell, Hillsboro, Fr.; Leah Alford, Jackson, Sr.; Alexis Book, Unioto, So.; Jenna Harrison, Gallipolis. Jr.; Avery Mueller, Sheridan, So.; Morgan Wolfe, Fairfield Union, Sr.; Abbigail Hollanbaugh, River Valley, So.; Ashleigh James, Athens, Jr.; Olivia Banks, Athens, Jr.; Aiyana Hancock, Warren, Sr.; Chandler Hayes, Circleville, Jr.

Co-Players of the Year

Cora Hall, Sheridan; Cara Cooper, Circleville

C0-Coach of the Year

Rob Hull, Unioto, Troy Wolfe, Sheridan

Second Team

Hannah Hull, Unioto, So.; Sidney Payton, Miami Trace, Sr.; Cate Conrad, Sheridan, Sr.; Kayla Roberts, Hillsboro, So.; Lynsa VanHoose, Logan Elm, So.; Lily Dugan, Meigs Jr.; Halle Reveal, Hillsboro, So.; Abby Atkinson, McClain, Sr.; Emma Fromm, Chillicothe, Sr.; Makenna Knisley, Wash. C.H., Sr.; Kassidy Olsson, Wash. C.H., Sr.; Grace Hash, River Valley, Sr.; Karlee Lynch, Warren, Jr.; Kendra Hammonds, Athens, So.; Grace Truance, Gallipolis, So.; Cloe Michael, Jackson, Jr.; Abbie Marshall, Unioto So.; Breanna Sexton, Vinton Co., Sr.

Honorable Mention

Maya Farley, Marietta, Sr.; Kira Farley, Marietta, So.; Rhylen Tucker, Marietta, Sr.; Ella McFarland, Warren, Sr.; Taylor Houdasheldt, Vinton Co., Sr.; Rylee Ousley, Vinton Co., Sr.; Kinsey Gilliland, Hillsboro Jr.; Bailee Toadvine, Athens, Jr.; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe, Jr.; Never Smith, Fairfield Union, Sr.; Addison Grosse, Sheridan, So.; Bella Barnett, Gallipolis, So.; Maddi Meadows, Gallipolis, Jr.; Bryn Denny, Jackson, Fr.; Makayla Wyant, Jackson, Jr.; Meredith Pabst, Wash. C.H., Sr.; Haven McGraw, Wash. C.H., Sr.; Averee Entler, Logan Elm, Sr.; Brooke Sizemore, River Valley, Sr.; Riley Bradley, River Valley, Jr.; Delaney Thomas, Miami Trace, Jr.; Alexa Fox, Miami Trace, Sr.; Hailey Hall, Fairfield Union, Jr.; Kayle Emswiller, Fairfield Union, Fr.; Maddie Harrod, Chillicothe, Jr.; Bella Riffe, Chillicothe, Jr.; Gabby McConnell, Circleville, So.; Ella Michael, Circleville, So.; Kenzie Wise, McClain, Fr.; Faith Thornsberry, Waverly, So.; Delana Wright, Meigs, So.

All but one are underclassmen