Weller’s wins Grow! Golf Outing

Grow! Highland County held its annual golf outing at Buckeye Hills Country Club in Greenfield on July 8 with 22 teams participating.

The winners for the day were: first place, Weller’s Plumbing & Heating, Greenfield; second place, Adient, Greenfield; and third place, Wilmington Savings Bank, Hillsboro.

The event included break, lunch, snacks, drinks and a silent auction.

Weller’s Plumbing & Heating donated its winnings back to Grow!

Grow! Highland County is a resource in small business creation. If you have a small business idea, contact Grow! Facilitator Tracy Evans at 937-763-1695.

Submitted by Tracy Evans.

The first place team from Weller’s Plumbing & Heating included (l-r) Charlie Cole, Tom Taylor, Amanda Dixon and Fred Middleton. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Grow-pic-1.jpg The first place team from Weller’s Plumbing & Heating included (l-r) Charlie Cole, Tom Taylor, Amanda Dixon and Fred Middleton. Submitted photo The second place team from Adient included (l-r) Donnie Ary, Charlie Crothers, Samantha Thuering and Todd Bruno. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Grow-pic-2.jpg The second place team from Adient included (l-r) Donnie Ary, Charlie Crothers, Samantha Thuering and Todd Bruno. Submitted photo The third place team from Wilmington Savings Bank included (l-r) Jake DeHart, Mark Hunter, KJ Fife and Wayne Bowman. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Grow-pic-3.jpg The third place team from Wilmington Savings Bank included (l-r) Jake DeHart, Mark Hunter, KJ Fife and Wayne Bowman. Submitted photo