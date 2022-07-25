Elks holds annual youth clinic and tournament

Pictured in these photos are some of the kids, adults and event organizers that took part in the annual Hillsboro Elks Youth Golf Clinic and following youth/parent tournament. Eighteen kids turned out for the clinic and 14 stayed for the tournament following the clinic. “We always want to thank Gerald “Buzzard” Wilkin and Joe and Rick Shelton for putting on this outstanding event,” a news release said.

