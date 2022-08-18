McClain honors three seniors

On a day when they honored their three seniors, the McClain girls golf team dropped a match to visiting Manchester, 201-247, Thursday at Buckeye Hills.

The three Lady Tiger seniors are Carrian Todd, MacKenzie Corbin and Bryanna Stuckey. They were honored in a prematch Senior Night ceremony.

For McClain, Kaylin Sterling led the way with a 53. Todd shot 64, Corbin 65, Rylee Perkins 65, Stuckey 67 and Isabella Shepherd 72.

For Manchester, Taylor Ralston was the match medalist with a 39. Mary Grace Wickerham shot 53, Raegan Wikoff 54, Lexy Nixon 55, Jayden Breeze 62 and Jenna Campbell 65.

Information for this story was provided by McClain coach Derrick Lyons.

McClain High School's 2022 three senior golfers are pictured (l-r) Bryanna Stuckey, Carrian Todd and Mackenzie Corbin.

Lady Tigers drop match against Manchester