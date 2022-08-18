McClain honors three seniors

On a day when they honored their three seniors, the McClain girls golf team dropped a match to visiting Manchester, 201-247, Thursday at Buckeye Hills.
The three Lady Tiger seniors are Carrian Todd, MacKenzie Corbin and Bryanna Stuckey. They were honored in a prematch Senior Night ceremony.
For McClain, Kaylin Sterling led the way with a 53. Todd shot 64, Corbin 65, Rylee Perkins 65, Stuckey 67 and Isabella Shepherd 72.
For Manchester, Taylor Ralston was the match medalist with a 39. Mary Grace Wickerham shot 53, Raegan Wikoff 54, Lexy Nixon 55, Jayden Breeze 62 and Jenna Campbell 65.
Information for this story was provided by McClain coach Derrick Lyons.