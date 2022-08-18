Hillsboro 3rd, McClain 6th in FAC

JACKSON — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its second boys golf outing of the 2022 season Tuesday at Franklin Valley Golf Course.

Washington won the match with a 167 team score. Miami Trace placed second with a 176. Hillsboro placed third with a 177, followed by Jackson, 178; Chillicothe, 180; and McClain, 204.

Washington’s John Wall was medalist with a 37.

Brady Armstrong led the Panthers with a 42.

Robbie Wise of McClain led the Tigers with a 39.

After two FAC matches, Washington is in first place with a record of 9-1, followed by Miami Trace at 7-3 and Chillicothe at 6-4. Hillsboro is fourth at 5-5, with Jackson fifth at 3-7 and McClain 0-10.

Shaun Rodgers led Hillsboro with a 42. Other scores for Hillsboro: Zach Ison, 43; Brogen Priest, 46; Logan Zurface, 46; Brody Armintrout, 53; Bryce Parsons, 54.

Other scores for McClain: David Edwards, 41; Leland Ewry, 60; Jeremy Webb, 64; Paul Royse, 69; Jacob Woods, 89.

Also for Washington, Garrett Wahl shot a 42, Logan Clevenger had a 43, Will Miller, 45, Luke Crabtree, 46 and Shane Crago, 52.

Also for the Panthers, Konnor May, 43; Gavin Cowden, 45; Corbin Melvin, 46; Caden Noble, 54 and Jonah Goddard, 54.

Scores for Chillicothe: Kaiden Koch, 42; Aiden Fischer, 44; Vincent Haller, 47; Drew Schramm, 47; Matthew Branscom, 48; Kaleb Elliott, 50.

Scores for Jackson: Noah Ernst, 42; Peyton Hill, 45; Logan Dummitt, 45; Sawyer Crawford, 46; Tyler Mullins, 53 and Tristan Tipton, 56.

Wise leads Tigers with 39, Rodgers paces Indians with 42