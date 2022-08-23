Lady Tigers 3rd, lady Indians 4th in second FAC match

McClain finished third and Hillsboro came in fourth at the second Frontier Athletic Conference golf match Monday at the Chillicothe Country Club.

Team scores were Chillicothe 205, Jackson 242, McClain 257, Hillsboro 260, Miami Trace 267 and Washington 296.

Those results left the FAC girls golf standings at: Chillicothe 10-0, Jackson 8-2, McClain and Hillsboro 5-5, Miami Trace 2-8 and Washington 0-10.

On Monday, Aubrey Arnold of Jackson was the individual medalist shooting 47.

For McClain, Kaylin Sterling shot 53, Abbie Lovett shot 60, Cariann Todd did not finish due to an injury, Jacolyn Bolender shot 69, Kallie Posey 75 and Kate Barrett 77.

For Hillsboro, Hailey Phillips carded a 53, Emma Yochum 64, Grace Watson 69, Kathryn Cluff 74 and Reagan Leeth 81.

For Chillicothe, Isabella Fischer shot 49, Julie LeMaster 49, Meryl Haller 50, Mikayla Spaulding 57, Addison Smith 62 and Maddy Ward 74.

After Arnold’s 47, for Jackson, Schuler Murray scored 67, Taylor Mullins 55, Katelyn Williams 73 and Sabella McCarty 75.

For Miami Trace, Emily Reevesn shot 57, Hannah Cummins 72, Audrey Mullins 68, Izzy Deskins 73, Amberly Szcerbiak 70 and Jordan Cockrill 81.

For Washington, Faith Wynne recorded a 62, Claudia Fuller 81, Gwen Duncan 74, Alyson Foster 80 and Tevyn Carter 80.

The McClain girls golf team is pictured (l-r) Cariann Todd, Kaylin Sterling, Abbie Lovett, Jacolyn Bolender, Kate Barrett and Kallie Posey. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_McClain-girls.jpg The McClain girls golf team is pictured (l-r) Cariann Todd, Kaylin Sterling, Abbie Lovett, Jacolyn Bolender, Kate Barrett and Kallie Posey. Submitted photo