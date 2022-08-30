COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep.

In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.

In no particular order, here are Week 2’s standouts:

} Greenfield McClain junior Andrew Potts led the Tigers in rushing with 175 yards on 30 carries and three touchdowns and also made a game-saving tackle on the final play of the game, a 36-35 McClain win over McDermott Northwest.

} Bainbridge Paint Valley senior Cavan Cooper completed 14 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown, and also rushed for three touchdowns, totaling 50 yards on 14 carries, in the Bearcats’ 49-34 loss to West Jefferson. Paint Valley sophomore Carson Free finished with nine receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown.

} Western Brown senior quarterback Drew Novak was 21-37 for 450 yards and four touchdowns and added 61 yards rushing for three scores in their 54-40 win over Washington Court House.

} The Mansfield Senior Tygers produced a ton of superlatives in a 42-9 win over North Canton Hoover on Friday night. They scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, the most since scoring 22 in a 29-15 win over Ashland on Sept. 28, 2012. They scored 35 points in the second half alone which is the most since at least 2008 as junior quarterback Duke Reese orchestrated a second half explosion going 10-of-15 with 174 yards and two touchdowns and no turnovers. Last year, in a 21-17 win over Hoover, the Tygers ran for -41 yards before turning it around in 2022 with 144 rushing yards on Friday night for an amazing 185-yard turnaround. Keontez Bradley provided the highlight of the night with a 95-yard punt return for a score.

} Shelby freshman quarterback Brayden DeVito shined in the first start of his career in a 53-21 win over Lexington as he completed 19-of-29 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another to account for five scores. His favorite target was Issaiah Ramsey who caught nine passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. The Whippets are 2-0.

} The Lucas Cubs woke up Saturday morning to find their field had been destroyed by vandalism and moved their home game against Hillsdale to Clear Fork High School and came away with a 14-13 win, their second one-point game in as many weeks, to end an emotional day. Logan Toms scored the game-winning touchdown and ran for 74 yards in the victory.

} For the first time since 2013, the Ontario Warriors are 2-0 to start the season. Ontario beat St. Paul 35-19 behind an well-rounded offensive attack led by sophomore quarterback Bodpegn Miller who completed 11-of-17 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns while running for 29 yards and another score. Running back duo of Chase Studer and Drew Yetter combined for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

} Ashland Crestview’s Adison Reymer piled up 140 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the Cougars’ 35-0 win over East Knox as one of the most anticipated games in Mid-Ohio ended in a convincing running-clock win for Crestview.

} Madison Comprehensive’s Cameron Kuhn set a new program record for pass attempts in a 44-28 loss to River Valley when he finished 33-for-76 for 348 yards and three touchdowns while Peyton Myers was his main target catching 16 passes for 160 yards and two TDs.

} After rushing for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Waverly Tigers against Miami Trace in week one, Waverly junior running back Jase Hurd followed it up with 31 carries for 286 yards and five touchdowns in the Tigers’ 53-28 victory at Johnstown-Monroe on Friday, Aug. 26.

} Quarterback Will Cooper completed 26 of 36 passes for a program record 393 yards to go with five touchdowns and no interceptions in Thomas Worthington’s 38-0 win over crosstown rival Worthington Kilbourne. Joey Zalewski led Cooper’s arsenal with nine catches for 147 yards and a touchdown and Simon Smith added two TD grabs.

} Nasir Phillips amassed 186 yards on 28 carries with a pair of TDs to pace Westerville South over Westerville Central 30-7. South took an 8-6 lead in the rivalry dubbed the Battle of the Ville.

} The Columbus City League was forced to cancel 11 games involving its 15 teams because of a teachers strike in the state’s largest district that was settled at the 11th hour Aug. 25. Practices for extracurricular events resumed Aug. 26 and Week 3 games are expected to be played.

} Due to at least 15 cases of COVID-19 within the team, Bexley was forced to cancel its Week 2 game at Hamilton Township.

} The Willard football team had a record-breaking night across the board on offense in a 77-35 rout over nearby rival Plymouth on Aug. 26. WIllard quarterback Isaac Robinson was 26-of-36 passing for 529 yards and 5 touchdowns. That set new program marks for passing yards in a game, previously held by Cooper Parrott (409) in 2018, and tied TD passes in a game with former NFL QB Charlie Frye (1999). Meanwhile, Cam Robinson’s 5 TD catches is a mark he’s set twice in consecutive weeks, which prior to, had stood for 23 years (1999). Running back Austin Parsons scored five times on the ground, tying a mark that has previously stood for 87 and 101 years, respectively. Chuck Langhurst (1921 vs. Plymouth) and Harrison Hammock (1935 vs. Attica) also ran for 5 TDs in a single game. Lastly, kicker Luis Antonio went 11-for-11 on extra points to set a new mark for PATs in a game, which had been done previously four times in 1990 and 1999. Defensively, Aiden Bates tied multiple players with two fumble recoveries in one game.

} Carlisle senior quarterback Brandon Hampton completed 8 of 10 passes for 274 yards and five touchdowns in leading the now 2-0 Indians to a 61-7 rout of Miami East on Friday. Jonathan Ricketts and Silas Borders each had 100-plus yards receiving in the win. Ricketts caught three passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while Borders hauled in a pair of receptions for 101 yards and a score.

} Aiden Brown returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown with 7 seconds left to secure Badin’s 27-14 win over Columbus St. Francis de Sales on Friday. The Rams, who were the Division III state runners-up in 2021, are now 2-0 to begin the season.

} Monroe’s Brayden Reece only had one rushing attempt on Friday night, but it was a big one as he ran 5 yards to the end zone for a touchdown lifting the Hornets to a 13-9 win over Butler County rival Ross, a team they had not beaten since 1998. Monroe is 2-0 to start the season.

} Centerville senior RB Emable Wakilongo had 23 carries for 173 yards and three touchdowns in the Elks’ 48-4 win over Dublin Coffman. His final two scores (58, and 30 yards) turned a 27-14 game into a 41-14 score. Senior Nic Bruder returned a punt 42 yards, while senior Cameron Gay had an 87-yard interception return.

} Jamestown Greeneview senior QB Cole DeHaven completed 6 of 12 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown while also running 23 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 win over Waynesville.

} Fairborn senior WR Caelan Bush had eight catches for 144 yards and a touchdown, while also intercepting a pass and recording five tackles in the Skyhawks’ 35-21 loss to Vandalia Butler.

} A 20 carry, 249 rushing yard game by Xenia’s Trei’Shaun Sanders led the Bucs to a 50-20 win at Troy. He nearly outgained the Trojans’ offense by himself. Teammate Tremell Wright, a senior WR/DB had seven catches for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Wright also had seven tackles. Sanders has 400 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season.

} Kettering Fairmont senior RB Drew Baker had 30 carries for 172 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-14 win over Trotwood Madison. The Firebirds did not attempt a pass in the game.

} Springfield senior QB Bryce Schondelmyer completed 24 of 47 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats 29-22 win over De Smet (Missouri).

} Springboro senior QB Evan Ruzzo completed 10 of 15 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns while running 26 times for 217 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 27-21 win over Cincinnati Withrow.

} Clayton Northmont senior WR DaJuan Lamb had six catches for 204 yards and three touchdowns in the Thunderbolts’ 56-0 win over Richmond (Indiana).

} Quarterback Oakley Kemp rushed for 281 yards and three touchdowns as Lodi Cloverleaf defeated LaGrange Keystone 35-19.

} Running back Troy McCann scored on Medina Buckeye’s first play from scrimmage for the second straight week, this time from 80 yards in a 41-21 victory over Amherst.

} Senior running back Connor Walendzak of Perrysburg ran for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries and caught three passes for 85 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-21 win against Findlay.

} Findlay had few highlights in Friday’s 49-21 loss to Perrysburg, but one was a 100-yard kickoff return by Donovan Harris.

} Upper Scioto Valley’s Alex Sanders (130 yards rushing) had four rushing touchdowns in the Rams 53-7 win over Cory-Rawson, and Pandora-Gilboa’s Ethan Luginbill (164 yards rushing)had four rushing TDs in the Rockets 42-7 win over Bluffton.

} Senior quarterback Alex Williams of Rossford completed 23 of 33 passes for 379 yards with six touchdowns in a 58-51 loss to Port Clinton.

} Senior running back Mason Oliver of Elmwood ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 36-16 win over Milan Edison.

} Lakeside Dragon’s Running back J’Shon Sanders is quietly carving up opposing defenses. The unheralded 5’9” senior posted 178 yards rushing on the road at Madison (Lake County) in Week 2. With the Dragons trailing 10-7 at halftime, two of Sanders three touchdown runs would come in the final two quarters as his team went on to win, 28-10. Lakeside advances to 2-0 on season.

} Beavercreek’s Sean Morse made two crucial field goals, including one from 41 yards late in the fourth quarter, to help put to an end the Beavers’ 12-game losing streak spanning since Nov. 2020.

} If fantasy football were a thing for high schools, consider Avon and Medina prime players high in a draft. They got together Friday for a record-setting night in Avon’s 43-42 home win.

First, start with Medina junior quarterback Danny Stoddard. The junior broke Drew Allar’s single-game passing record, which the Penn State recruit set early last year at Stow, by throwing for 621 yards and six TDs of 39-of-52 passing. It is the sixth-most passing yards in OHSAA history for a single game. Kenton’s Grant Sherman set the state record of 684 yards in a 2012 game against Lima Shawnee. Stoddard’s top target, senior Brennen Schramm, turned 14 receptions into 293 yards and three TDs. Schramm already holds several Medina single-season receiving records from last season.

Then there’s Avon junior running back Jakorion Caffey, who rushed for 291 yards and three TDs on 26 carries for the victorious Eagles. He provided the game-clinching score with 1:09 left before Medina raced back for another TD, but could not get the winning two-point conversion.

} After a 2-8 season last year, Mayfield is 2-0 with two perfect first halves. The Wildcats scored on every possession in the first half of their 50-20 win at East Cleveland Shaw and again Friday in a 48-10 victory against Massillon Jackson. Junior quarterback Rocco Monastero engineered it by completing 15 of 17 passes for 273 yards and four TDs.

} Rootstown’s Cody Coontz rushed for 242 yards and three TDs on 28 carries in the Rovers’ 25-22 win at Warren Champion.

} The Tallmadge duo of Ty Hurst and Collin Dixon were at it again in a 45-6 win against Ellet. Dixon, a Wisconsin recruit, scored twice with 211 yards on six receptions. Hurst, a four-year starter at quarterback, continued his potent pace with 392 yards and five TDs on 11-of-18 passing.

} Cleveland Glenville junior D’Shawntae Jones rushed for 230 yards and a TD on 28 carries in the Tarblooders’ 20-14 win at Olentangy Liberty.

} Cleveland St. Ignatius junior Sean Martin scored three times in a 26-20 triple-overtime win vs. Mentor at FirstEnergy Stadium. A cornerback and running back, Martin even made his tying TD possible with an interception on defense to set up St. Ignatius’ final drive in regulation. Martin ended it, though, with a 20-yard run in the third overtime. He finished with 50 yards on four touches for the offense, while playing most of the game at cornerback.

} Zach Olechnowicz of Richfield Revere scored the winning TD in the final minute of a 28-21 victory against Eastlake North and sealed it with an interception on the final play. He scored three TDs and rushed for 228 yards on 33 carries to deliver coach Bobby Nickol his first victory with the Minutemen. The offensive line in front of him — including Thomas Christman, Jefferson McKinnon, Stu Kelin, Jagraj Dhillon, Joe Sunkin, Aidan McKee, Donovan Farrow and Sam Li — combined to plow the way for 320 yards rushing and four TDs. Revere converted all three of its fourth-down attempts and didn’t give up a quarterback sack.

} Friday night at Perry High, the powerful Kenston Bombers and Perry Pirates almost burned out the bulbs on the scoreboard. In winning 60-32, Perry led after one period, 24-14, 38-24 at the half, and 52-26 after three periods. For Kenston, Sean Patrick rushed for 71 yards on 10 carries for three scores, and caught six passes for 95 yards and two more scores.

} Brayden Richards, a junior at Perry in Lake County, plays multiple roles for the Pirates. A starter at quarterback since his freshman year, his expanded role led to 356 all-purpose yards in the Pirates’ 60-32 win against Chagrin Falls Kenston. Richards scored four times with 70 yards receiving, 49 rushing (two TDs there), 176 yards in the return game and another 61 yards passing (with a hand in a fifth TD there). He also ran for a two-point conversion and threw another two-point conversion pass.

} Newark hadn’t won since 2019’s season finale, a 41-30 victory against Franklin Heights. But the Wildcats snapped a 20-game losing streak with a wild 35-34 win at Mount Vernon. It was also Newark’s first road win since 2018.

The Wildcats bolted ahead 28-7 in the 1st quarter as junior quarterback Steele Meister had a 4-yard TD run and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Austin Rose, who later in the quarter heaved a 50-yard scoring strike to senior Brayden Tosi on a trick play. Sophomore Drayson Peterson also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score.

The Yellow Jackets (1-1) reeled off 27 straight points to go up 34-28, as do-everything junior Jonny Askew (7 receptions, 92 yards; 9 rushes, 109 yards) caught 3 scoring passes from senior quarterback Joel Hubbard. But senior Max Durbin’s 4-yard 4th-quarter TD run and Hayden Reischman’s kick finally got Newark off the schneid.

} Gibsonburg RB Connor Smith gained 195 yards on just 7 carries, including TD runs of 40, 5, 55, and 42 yards, and scored on a 23-yard reception in a 61-13 win at Elmore Woodmore.

} For the second straight week, Sylvania Southview junior kicker Logan Howe was 10-for-10 on extra-point kicks, and in Friday’s (Aug. 26) 72-0 win over Toledo Waite also added a 75-yard kickoff return TD. The Cougars topped Toledo Rogers 70-7 in Week 1.

} Old Washington Buckeye Trail junior Koen Eagon returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in a loss at Cadiz Harrison Central. They were 93 and 90 yards, respectively.

} Beverly Fort Frye senior Austin Powell had a huge day in a win over Bellaire on Saturday. He rushed six times for 222 yards and scored touchdowns on runs of 66, 86 and 38 yards. All told, the Cadets rushed for 460 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries.

} Antwerp started 2-0 for just the second time in the last 14 years with a 54-32 shootout win over Edon. Archer QB Carson Altimus had 414 total yards (230 passing/184 rushing) and six TDs, five on the ground, in the victory.

} After allowing 339 rushing yards in a 31-0 loss to Liberty Center to start the season, Tinora’s defense clamped down in week two, holding Wauseon to negative-seven rushing yards in a 27-14 home victory. The Rams’ defense forced three interceptions and a lost fumble.

} The Ayersville backfield duo of QB Blake Hauenstein and running back Owen Berner combined for 329 rushing yards and four touchdowns, rumbling for 174 and 155 yards, respectively, in the Pilots’ 41-21 victory over Delphos Jefferson.} Sheridan’s Reid Packer threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns and added 63 yards on the ground in a 27-24 loss to Watkins Memorial.

} New Lexington’s Lukas Ratliff went 15-of-25 for 236 yards with three TDs; Hunter Rose raced for 176 yards and two scores on 13 carries; and Jerek Braglin had five receptions for 100 yards with two TDs in a 38-18 victory over Maysville.

} Morgan’s Logan Niceswanger went 18 of 24 for 299 yards with a TD; Kole Searl had seven catches for 142 yards and a score; and Carson Copeland ran for 129 yards and scored the game-winning TD and caught five passes for 80 yards in a 28-24 win over Vincent Warren.

} West Muskingum’s Ty Shawger found the end zone three times and Jake Anton tossed a pair of TDs in a 33-2 rout of Marietta.

} Rosecrans’ Brody Zemba had 108 yards and two TDs on the ground and Brendan Bernath threw for 108 yards and two scores and ran for another in a 47-8 victory over Millersport.

} Tri-Valley’s Max Lyall hit Ashton Sensibaugh for three touchdowns in a 27-21 win over Licking Heights. Lyall went 15 of 22 for 248 yards and four TDs and Sensibaugh had five catches for 108 yards.

} Ridgewood’s Carter Fry churned up 108 yards and a score and Josiah Cahill contributed 51 yards and two TDs on nine carries and grabbed an interception during a 41-14 rout of River View.

} Coldwater quarterback Marcel Blasingame rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 215 yards and a touchdown in a 31-21 win over Bellefontaine.

} Rockford Parkway’s Eddie Nichols had a school-record 99-yard touchdown run as part of a school-record 264-yard rushing performance in the Panthers’ 49-12 win over North Central.

} Fort Recovery’s Troy Homan, moved into the quarterback spot due to injury, rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns in the Indians’ 26-21 win over Urbana.

} St. Henry had a streak of 23-consecutive games without allowing 30 or more points snapped — and Archbold extended its streak of games scoring 30 or more points to 14 — in the Blue Streaks’ 34-10 win over the Redskins.

} Lebanon senior running back Braden Kay rushed 26 times for 282 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-39 loss to Milford.

} Anderson senior quarterback Griffin Scalf was 23-30 passing for 466 yards and four touchdowns in their 42-0 win over Loveland.

} Senior receiver Tanner Skaggs of New Richmond had seven receptions for 124 yards and three touchdowns in their 42-20 win over Bethel-Tate.

} Lakota West junior receiver Brennan Remy scored three touchdowns in their 49-6 win over Lakota East. He had two catches for 85 yards—both scores and ran for 68 yards, including a 55-yard run.

} Wyoming senior running back C.J. Hester had 24 carries for 188 yards in a score in a 20-0 win over Taft.

} Moeller junior running back Jordan Marshall ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns as the Crusaders defeated Louisville (KY) Trinty 28-3.

} Division VI Kirtland defeated Division III Lutheran West, 21-0, limiting the Longhorns to 60 yards total offense. The win improves Coach Tiger LaVerde’s career record at Kirtland to 201-18 (.919). In a Week 1 win over Division III Painesville Harvey, LaVerde won his 200th, becoming the fastest coach in Ohio history and the third-fastest in the nation to win his 200th game at one school. Kirtland senior linebacker Philip LaVerde recorded 19 tackles, including seven solo stops and three tackles for loss, and two quarterback sacks. With LaVerde leading the way, the Hornets limited the Longhorns to just 58 yards of offense and -7 in the second half.

} Chardon senior cornerback Trey Leibhardt intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown and returning the other to the 2 to set up a Hilltopper touchdown in a 36-6 win over Camden, N.J., at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Liebhardt also scored on a 60-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Alex Henry. The win pushes Chardon’s state-best winning streak to 30 games. The Hilltoppers host Naples (Fla.) First Baptist Academy on Saturday.

} Elyria Catholic senior running back Levi Ellis gained 153 yards on 31 carries with the game-clinching 3-yard touchdown in ECs 14-6 upset win over Elyria. He also went 1-for-1 passing for 16 yards, completing a pop pass on 4th down with 2 minutes left to set up his TD.

} Riverside junior quarterback Mikey Maloney completed 12-of-18 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for 93 yards and two more scores. With 299 yards of offense, Maloney led the Beavers to a 34-21 win over Aurora.

} Sophomore quarterback Tyrell Lewis completed 14 of 20 for 298 yards and two touchdowns in Dayton Wayne’s 53-7 victory over Reynoldsburg. Senior R.J. Mukes caught seven passes for 126 yards and a touchdown.

} Waynesville senior quarterback Blaise Sizer completed 22 of 30 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-35 loss to Jamestown Greeneview.

} Brookville senior Tim Davis rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in Brookville’s 46-14 victory over Anna.

} West Liberty-Salem junior Gabe McGill rushed for 267 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in a 42-41 victory over Ben Logan.

} Dayton Northridge senior Jeremy Henry rushed for 248 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries in a 33-14 victory over Oakwood.

} Wheelersburg senior quarterback Eli Jones rushed for four touchdowns as part of 15 carries and 134 yards, while also completing 3-of-6 passes for 33 yards in the Pirates’ 42-35 overtime win at Cincinnati McNicholas.

} Ironton’s Tayden Carpenter completed 16-of-26 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, Ty Perkins made eight receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and Trevor Carter collected 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in the Fighting Tigers’ 29-26 come-from-behind victory at Jackson.

} Portsmouth West junior Jeffery Bishop made three receptions for 112 yards including a 57-yard touchdown, rushed for a 7-yard touchdown, made an interception, had six tackles and 25 return yards in the Senators’ 34-7 win at archrival Portsmouth.

} Perkins quarterback Logan Lesch completed 26-of-38 passes for 470 yards and four passing TDs in a 42-41 overtime win over Elyria Catholic. Lesch also scored the go-ahead touchdown on the ground in overtime before Sam Sturzinger stuffed a 2-point conversion attempt to win the game. Four Pirates had at least 100 receiving yards (Braylon Collier, Jayden Rowe, Drake Venerucci, Weston Sturzinger) and running back Dom Zahel threw a 56-yard TD to Venerucci.

} Port Clinton quarterback Cam Gillum ran 20 times for 158 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing a TD in PC’s 58-51 win at Rossford. It was the first varsity head coaching win for Eric Leuthold.

} Sandusky’s Mo Armstrong carried 25 times for 173 yards and three TDs in a 40-13 win at Lorain.

} Woodward junior quarterback Armoud Seals was 11-for-16 passing for 302 yards and two touchdowns plus ran for 105 yards and two more scores in their 54-12 win over Shroder.

Mike Mulvihill, Blanchester, So, QB/LB – Amassed 305 yards of total offense (124 pass, 181 rush), accounted for four touchdowns (one pass, three rush), had five tackles and an interception as the Wildcats roared past Batavia, 42-13.

Drew Novak, Western Brown, Sr, QB – Accounted for seven touchdowns (four pass, three rush) while throwing for 450 yards and running for 61 yards as the Broncos beat Washington Court House, 54-40.

