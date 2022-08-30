Hillsboro boys and girls win McClain Invite

The Hillsboro boys and girls cross country teams easily topped the field to claim the titles Saturday at the McClain Invitational held at Mitchell Park in Greenfield.

In addition, Hillsboro’s Corbin Winkle claimed in the individual championship in the boys race while Hillsboro’s Taylor Thoroman was runner-up in the girls race.

Boys team scores were: Hillsboro 44, Jackson 59, Fairfield 62, Miami Trace 104, Zane Trace 145, East Clinton 155, Washington 160 and McClain 221.

Girls team scores were: Hillsboro 28, Zane Trace 55, Washington 85, McClain 92 and Fairfield 110.

Following are the boys results for Hillsboro, Fairfield and McClain from a field of 63 runners:

1. Corbin Winkle, Hillsboro, 17:37

2. Landry Hattan, Fairfield, 18:11

6. Nick Turner, Hillsboro, 18:54

7. Ryan Howland, Hillsboro, 18:56

9. Chris Sowders, Hillsboro, 19:21

12. Nolan Campbell, Fairfield, 19:36

13. Larkin Friend, Fairfield, 19:40

15. Britton Campbell, Fairfield, 19:43

20. Zach Ahsaruk, Fairfield, 20:25

21. Jacob Seaman, Hillsboro, 20:31

23.Cooper Swope, Hillsboro, 20:48

28. Garet Thompson, Hillsboro, 21:44

32. Jordan Bennington, Fairfield, 22:28

37. Eli Bogard, McClain, 22:53

41. Zayden Hixon, Fairfield, 23:11

43. Nicolas Alvarez, McClain, 23:13

44. Dylan Bender, Hillsboro, 23:25

49. Alex Gibson, Fairfield, 24:09

51. Max Colburn, McClain, 24:20

53. John Kier, Fairfield, 24:54

57. Nathan Alvarez, McClain, 27:21

59. Jesse Van Hoose, McClain 27:35

60. Hayden Barrera, Fairfield, 28:59

61. Gavin McCune, McClain, 30:38

Following are the girls results for Hillsboro, Fairfield and McClain from a field of 45 runners:

2. Taylor Thoroman, Hillsboro, 20:20

6. Jailyn Williams, Hillsboro, 22:39

7. Aylah Humphrey, Fairfield, 22:44

8. Ramsey Haines, Hillsboro, 23:05

9. Bryauna Bailey, Hillsboro, 23:17

11. Brooklyn Lucarello, Hillsboro, 24:07

12. Abbey Letts, Hillsboro, 24:08

13. Brooklyn Minton, Hillsboro, 24:09

17. Brooke Baldwin, McClain, 24:57

18. Emily Letts, Hillsboro, 25:27

21. Sierra Barton, McClain 25:56

24. Allison Browning, Hillsboro, 26:11

26. Katrina Sturgeon, McClain, 26:51

27. Liv Stegbauer, McClain, 27:05

28. Laura Barber, McClain, 27:48

29. Mackinzie Miller, Fairfield, 28:42

30. Madelyn Wiseman, Fairfield, 29:32

33. Hailey Legge, McClain, 30:03

34. Campbell Friend, Fairfield, 31:20

35. Alara Clyburn, McClain, 31:23

36. Ashley Mitchell, McClain, 31:28

37. Kathy Alvarez, McClain, 31:56

38. Bailey Mitchell, McClain, 32:23

40. Harlee Hammond, McClain, 35:02

41. Sarah Kegley, McClain, 35:12

43. Avarey Hammond, McClain, 35:41

44. Jayden Howard, Fairfield, 36:01

45. Madison Knowles, McClain 37:46

Hillsboro’s Ramsey Haines and Jailyn Williams finished eighth and sixth, respectively. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Two-Hillsboro-girls-8-27-2022.jpg Hillsboro’s Ramsey Haines and Jailyn Williams finished eighth and sixth, respectively. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Chris Sowders finished ninth. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Hillsboro-boy-8-27-2022.jpg Hillsboro’s Chris Sowders finished ninth. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest McClain’s Laura Barber (left) and Alara Clyburn finished 28th and 35th, respectively. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Two-McClain-girls-8-27-2022.jpg McClain’s Laura Barber (left) and Alara Clyburn finished 28th and 35th, respectively. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest McClain’s Max Colburn came in 51st. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_McClain-boy-8-27-2022-1-.jpg McClain’s Max Colburn came in 51st. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest A Fairfield runner trails a runner from Jackson. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Fairfield-boy-8-27-2022.jpg A Fairfield runner trails a runner from Jackson. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest A Fairfield runner trails a runner from Washington. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Fairfield-girl-8-27-2022.jpg A Fairfield runner trails a runner from Washington. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Brooklyn Lucarello placed 11th. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Hillsboro-girl-8-27-2022.jpg Hillsboro’s Brooklyn Lucarello placed 11th. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest McClain’s Brooke Baldwin (left) and Washington’s Kayli Merrit finished 17th and 15th, respectively. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Mc-WCH-girls-8-27-2022.jpg McClain’s Brooke Baldwin (left) and Washington’s Kayli Merrit finished 17th and 15th, respectively. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

Indian Corbin Winkle grabs boys crown, Lady Indian Taylor Thoroman is runner-up