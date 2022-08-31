Fairfield accepting hall of fame nominations

Fairfield Athletic Director Jimmy Barnett and Fairfield Athletic Booster President Tom Purtell have announced that nominations for the Fairfield Local High School Athletic Hall of Fame are due by Oct. 1, 202,2 for the hall of fame class of 2023.

The hall of fame is organized as a way of maintaining the rich heritage and tradition of the successful athletic programs at Fairfield Local High School (including Leesburg High School, Highland High School and Samantha High School). In addition, it will serve as a means of recognizing, preserving and honoring the athletes, teams, coaches and individuals who made significant contributions to these athletic programs.

Persons may be nominated to the hall of fame by anyone as a player, a coach, or a contributor to the athletic programs. A player is not eligible until 10 years after graduation from Fairfield Local High School.

The guidelines for nomination and selection of the Fairfield Local High School Hall of Fame and the nomination form are available at the athletic director’s office, the high school office, the district office, and on the Fairfield Local Schools website: http://www.fairfield-highland.k12.oh.us/Content/118 (the athletics page).

Nomination forms may be dropped off at the Fairfield High School office or mailed to the Fairfield Athletic Hall of Fame, Attn: Tom Purtell, P.O. Box 27, Leesburg, Ohio 45135.

Questions may be directed to Jimmy Barnett or Tom Purtell.

Submitted by Thomas E. Purtell.

