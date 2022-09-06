Late goal boosts Lady Indians

For 78 minutes and 53 seconds, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers soccer team battled the Hillsboro squad to a 0-0 tie last Thursday. However, with 1:07 to play in the match Hillsboro scored what proved to be the winning goal in a Frontier Athletic Conference for a 1-0 Lady Indian victory.

Sophomore Peighton Bledsoe scored the game-winning goal for Hillsboro. Rylie Scott was credited with the assist.

Miami Trace goalkeeper Gabby Miller had 17 saves, with two very outstanding attempts that doubtless kept Miami Trace in the scoreless tie.

Madison Cory came on in goal for the final 1:07 after Miller was shaken up on the scoring play.

“We knew going into this that we wouldn’t get as many opportunities to score as Hillsboro did,” Miami Trace head coach Chad Tolbert said. “We needed to try and capitalize on the few times we did. We didn’t get as good of shots as I would’ve liked to test their goalie. Gabby Miller in goal in the second half. She literally had two goal saves. She takes it too much on herself, that last corner. But, it’s a team event.

“We are pleased with the effort. We knew this team could do big things and compete. That’s our biggest thing — we want to compete. We lost to Hillsboro last year, 8-0 and 7-1. I know (Hillsboro) was nervous. We’ve upped our game. Our demeanor after the game (very disappointed) means the girls are buying in. They see it now. Last year, if we had lost 0-1 we would be having a big, old party and we’d have been thrilled to death that we only lost 1-0.

“Sometimes the bounces don’t go your way and it seems like here in a couple of games we’ve had that. I told them we have to keep fighting, because eventually they will.”

Hillsboro head coach Amanda Miller, now in her third season, said, “I can’t even tell you how many shots we had. We just couldn’t find the back of the net. I would definitely say (Miami Trace is) improving. Compared to last year, they have improved greatly. “We’ve struggled (offensively) all year,” Miller said. “We are young. We graduated 12 seniors last year. We are growing and learning and getting experience right now.”

Kinsey Gilliland and Ramsey Haines were in goal to combine for the shutout for Hillsboro.

Hillsboro improved to 2-2-0 overall. Hillsboro is 1-1-0 in the FAC with a 2-1 loss to Jackson.

It’s the week of the Highland County Fair, so Hillsboro will not be back in action until Monday, Sept. 12 at Western Brown.

Miami Trace (2-2-1 overall, 0-1-1 FAC) hosts Ross SE on Tuesday.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Hillsboro’s Kamryn Asbury attempts to steal the ball. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Hills-Kamryn-Asbury-v-MT-9-1-2022.jpg Hillsboro’s Kamryn Asbury attempts to steal the ball. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

Gilliland, Haines combine for shutout