OHSAA weeky football computer ratings

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.

There are 711 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Lakewood St. Edward (4-0) 12.6276, 2. Cle. St. Ignatius (3-0) 9.3652, 3. Cleveland Heights (4-0) 8.2, 4. Medina (3-1) 7.65, 5. Wadsworth (3-1) 7.25, 6. Berea-Midpark (2-2) 5.375, 7. Mentor (2-2) 4.6907, 8. Massillon Jackson (2-2) 4.475, 9. Elyria (2-2) 4.15, 10. Strongsville (2-2) 3.55, 11. Cle. John Marshall (2-2) 2.875, 12. Lorain (1-3) 2.35, 13. Stow-Munroe Falls (1-3) 2.1, 14. Brunswick (1-3) 1.5, 14. Canton GlenOak (1-3) 1.5, 16. Canton McKinley (0-4) 0, 16. Euclid (0-4) 0

Region 2 – 1. Centerville (4-0) 11.5, 2. Dublin Jerome (4-0) 10.625, 3. Clayton Northmont (4-0) 9.625, 4. Springfield (3-0) 8.6966, 5. Delaware Hayes (3-1) 6.9, 6. Marysville (3-1) 6.825, 7. Kettering Fairmont (3-1) 6.3977, 8. Perrysburg (3-1) 6.1, 9. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2-2) 5.7, 10. Huber Hts. Wayne (2-2) 4.5631, 11. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (2-2) 4.425, 12. Dublin Coffman (2-2) 3.725, 13. Lewis Center Olentangy (2-2) 3.6, 13. Tol. Whitmer (2-2) 3.6, 15. Miamisburg (2-2) 3.525, 16. Beavercreek (2-2) 3.075, 17. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1-3) 2.875, 18. Findlay (1-3) 1.825

Region 3 – 1. New Albany (4-0) 9.3813, 2. Gahanna Lincoln (3-1) 8.075, 3. Hilliard Bradley (3-1) 8.025, 4. Grove City (3-1) 7.7, 5. Thomas Worthington (3-1) 7.4798, 6. Westerville North (3-1) 7.3, 7. Pickerington North (3-1) 7.2753, 8. Hilliard Darby (2-2) 6.275, 9. Upper Arlington (3-1) 6, 10. Pickerington Central (2-2) 5.8, 11. Groveport-Madison (2-2) 5.525, 12. Hilliard Davidson (2-2) 5.0442, 13. Grove City Central Crossing (2-2) 4.5922, 14. Galloway Westland (2-2) 4.2121, 15. Newark (2-2) 3.6, 16. Westerville Central (1-3) 3.425, 17. Lancaster (0-4) 0, 17. Reynoldsburg (0-4) 0

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-0) 12.9432, 2. Cin. Elder (3-1) 9.75, 3. West Chester Lakota West (4-0) 9.7, 4. Cin. Princeton (4-0) 9.575, 5. Milford (4-0) 9.525, 6. Fairfield (4-0) 8.4, 7. Mason (3-1) 7.425, 8. Springboro (3-1) 7.05, 9. Cin. St. Xavier (2-2) 5.2197, 10. Hamilton (2-2) 5.1, 11. Cincinnati West Clermont (2-2) 4.275, 12. Cin. Western Hills (2-2) 3.175, 13. Cin. Oak Hills (2-2) 3.125, 14. Lebanon (1-3) 2.65, 15. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (1-3) 2.225, 16. Middletown (1-3) 1.5, 17. Cin. Colerain (0-4) 0, 17. Cin. Sycamore (0-4) 0, 17. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-4) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Macedonia Nordonia (4-0) 10.8, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (4-0) 9.2552, 3. Hudson (4-0) 9.075, 4. Austintown-Fitch (4-0) 8.8, 5. Painesville Riverside (3-1) 8.725, 6. Mayfield (3-1) 7.075, 7. Maple Hts. (3-1) 6.9028, 8. Solon (3-1) 6.55, 9. Ashtabula Lakeside (3-1) 5.525, 10. Garfield Hts. (3-1) 5.5, 11. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (2-1) 5, 12. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (3-1) 4.8686, 13. Barberton (2-2) 4.2121, 14. Willoughby South (2-2) 3.975, 15. Cle. John Hay (2-1) 3.3333, 16. Boardman (2-2) 3, 17. Cle. Rhodes (1-2) 2, 18. Twinsburg (1-3) 1.975, 19. Cuyahoga Falls (1-3) 1.95, 20. Akron North (1-3) 1.625

Region 6 – 1. Medina Highland (4-0) 10.925, 2. Fremont Ross (4-0) 10.4, 2. North Ridgeville (4-0) 10.4, 4. Avon (3-1) 8.4874, 5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-0) 8.475, 6. Tol. Central Cath. (3-1) 6.475, 6. Sylvania Southview (4-0) 6.475, 8. Avon Lake (3-1) 6.2857, 9. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-1) 6, 10. Olmsted Falls (3-1) 5.65, 11. Oregon Clay (3-1) 5.575, 12. North Royalton (2-2) 5.125, 13. Parma Normandy (3-1) 5.075, 14. Westlake (3-1) 4.85, 15. North Olmsted (2-2) 4.575, 16. Lakewood (2-2) 4.3, 17. Ashland (2-2) 3.25, 18. Tol. St. John’s (1-3) 3.15, 19. Sylvania Northview (2-2) 3, 20. Grafton Midview (1-3) 1.975

Region 7 – 1. Uniontown Lake (4-0) 10.325, 2. Sunbury Big Walnut (4-0) 9.5644, 3. Dover (4-0) 8.1528, 4. Green (3-1) 7.425, 5. Massillon Washington (3-1) 6.75, 6. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (3-1) 6.7, 7. Westerville South (3-1) 6.6, 8. Wooster (3-1) 5.975, 9. Worthington Kilbourne (2-2) 5.75, 10. Cols. St. Charles (3-1) 5.6427, 11. Massillon Perry (3-1) 5.2, 12. North Canton Hoover (3-1) 5.125, 13. Canal Winchester (2-2) 4.625, 14. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (2-2) 4.275, 15. Ashville Teays Valley (2-2) 4.15, 16. Cols. Briggs (2-1) 4, 17. Cols. Independence (2-1) 3.8333, 18. Pataskala Licking Hts. (2-2) 2.825, 19. Cols. Northland (1-2) 2, 20. Logan (1-3) 1.65

Region 8 – 1. Xenia (4-0) 10.575, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (4-0) 7.875, 3. Kings Mills Kings (4-0) 6.25, 4. Piqua (3-1) 5.8396, 5. Trenton Edgewood (3-1) 5.825, 6. Morrow Little Miami (2-2) 4.475, 7. Lima Senior (3-1) 4.125, 8. Troy (2-2) 3.8611, 9. Cin. Anderson (2-2) 3.725, 10. Cin. Northwest (2-2) 3.675, 11. Riverside Stebbins (2-1) 3.6667, 12. Sidney (2-2) 3.35, 13. Hamilton Ross (2-2) 3.125, 14. Harrison (1-3) 2.575, 15. Cin. LaSalle (1-2) 2.1667, 16. Cin. Withrow (1-3) 1.625, 17. Fairborn (1-3) 1.375, 18. Cin. Aiken (1-2) 1.1667, 18. Day. Belmont (1-2) 1.1667, 20. Loveland (0-4) 0, 20. Oxford Talawanda (0-4) 0, 20. Cin. Turpin (0-4) 0

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (4-0) 9.4472, 2. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-0) 7.9, 3. Youngstown Chaney (4-0) 7.8, 4. Chardon (3-1) 7.4235, 5. Tallmadge (3-1) 6.85, 6. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (3-1) 6.475, 7. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (3-1) 5.9107, 8. Geneva (3-1) 5.725, 9. Youngstown Ursuline (3-1) 5.6742, 10. Hunting Valley University School (3-1) 5.6667, 11. Aurora (3-1) 5.65, 12. Alliance (3-1) 5.6, 13. New Philadelphia (2-2) 5.525, 14. Chagrin Falls Kenston (3-1) 5.5, 15. Gates Mills Hawken (3-1) 4.3, 16. Painesville Harvey (2-2) 3.25, 17. Madison (1-3) 2.825, 18. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (1-3) 2.65, 19. Louisville (1-3) 2.35, 20. Bedford (1-3) 2.125

Region 10 – 1. Tiffin Columbian (3-1) 6.875, 2. Medina Buckeye (3-1) 6.2, 3. Tol. Scott (3-1) 5.9962, 4. Norton (3-1) 5.8, 5. Clyde (3-1) 5.5366, 6. Rocky River Lutheran West (3-1) 5.25, 7. Ontario (3-1) 4.925, 8. Lodi Cloverleaf (3-1) 4.875, 9. Bay Village Bay (2-2) 4.575, 10. Mansfield Senior (2-2) 4.525, 11. Oberlin Firelands (3-1) 4.225, 12. Defiance (2-2) 3.725, 13. Sandusky (2-2) 3.625, 14. Richfield Revere (2-2) 3.6, 15. Cle. Lincoln West (2-1) 3.1667, 16. Parma Padua Franciscan (1-3) 2.6376, 17. Rocky River (1-3) 2.6, 18. Parma Hts. Holy Name (1-2) 2.4444, 19. Lexington (1-3) 2.1, 20. Copley (1-3) 1.5

Region 11 – 1. Granville (4-0) 8.75, 2. Cols. South (3-0) 7.7765, 3. Chillicothe (3-1) 7.275, 4. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (3-1) 7.225, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (3-1) 7.175, 6. Thornville Sheridan (3-1) 6.95, 7. Bellefontaine (3-1) 6.7, 8. Washington C.H. Washington (3-1) 5.7222, 9. Jackson (2-2) 5.025, 10. Cols. Bishop Watterson (3-1) 4.8112, 11. Circleville (3-1) 4.775, 11. Whitehall-Yearling (3-1) 4.775, 13. Plain City Jonathan Alder (3-1) 4.45, 14. Zanesville (2-2) 4.075, 15. London (2-2) 4.0152, 16. Cols. Linden McKinley (2-1) 4, 17. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (2-2) 3.8, 18. Cols. Centennial (1-2) 2, 18. Cols. Hamilton Township (1-2) 2, 20. Cols. Beechcroft (1-2) 1.8333

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (4-0) 9.575, 2. Tipp City Tippecanoe (4-0) 9.025, 3. New Richmond (4-0) 8.375, 4. Bellbrook (3-1) 7.7, 5. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-1) 7.575, 6. Wapakoneta (3-1) 6.775, 7. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3-1) 6.7461, 8. Elida (4-0) 5.65, 9. Cin. Woodward (3-1) 4.9356, 10. Cin. Mount Healthy (3-1) 4.5, 11. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-2) 4.475, 12. Cin. Hughes (2-1) 4.3636, 13. Monroe (2-2) 4.05, 14. Hillsboro (2-2) 3.825, 15. Celina (2-2) 3.625, 16. Day. Carroll (2-2) 2.625, 17. Trotwood-Madison (1-3) 2.3611, 18. Goshen (1-3) 2.225, 19. Vandalia Butler (1-3) 2.05, 20. Wilmington (1-3) 2

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Girard (4-0) 8.125, 2. Beloit West Branch (3-1) 7.5, 3. Jefferson Area (3-1) 6.275, 4. Salem (3-1) 5.45, 5. Peninsula Woodridge (2-2) 5.225, 6. Ashtabula Edgewood (3-1) 5.025, 7. Akron Coventry (3-1) 4.7, 8. Poland Seminary (2-2) 4.575, 9. Canal Fulton Northwest (2-2) 4.45, 10. Lisbon Beaver (2-2) 4.3422, 11. Canton South (2-2) 3.875, 12. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (3-1) 3.75, 13. Hubbard (3-1) 3.625, 14. Streetsboro (2-2) 3.575, 15. Mentor Lake Cath. (2-2) 3.5316, 16. Ravenna (2-2) 3.35, 17. Mogadore Field (2-2) 3.2601, 18. Niles McKinley (2-2) 2.925, 19. East Liverpool (1-3) 1.25, 20. Struthers (1-3) 0.875

Region 14 – 1. Cle. Glenville (4-0) 10.8965, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (4-0) 9.225, 3. Bellevue (3-1) 7.1, 4. Van Wert (3-1) 7.05, 5. Elyria Cath. (3-1) 6.8232, 6. Sandusky Perkins (3-1) 6.65, 7. Bellville Clear Fork (3-1) 6.3, 8. St. Marys Memorial (3-1) 5.925, 9. Shelby (3-1) 4.875, 10. Galion (2-2) 3.15, 11. Caledonia River Valley (2-2) 3.025, 12. Wauseon (2-2) 2.85, 13. Napoleon (1-3) 2.7, 14. East Cle. Shaw (2-2) 2.625, 15. Bryan (2-2) 2.375, 16. Upper Sandusky (1-3) 2.15, 17. Delaware Buckeye Valley (1-3) 1.8056, 18. Rossford (1-3) 1.675, 19. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (1-3) 1.35, 20. Kenton (1-3) 1.25

Region 15 – 1. New Lexington (4-0) 8.85, 2. Cols. East (3-0) 8.2917, 3. Steubenville (4-0) 7.3634, 4. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (4-0) 6.9962, 5. St. Clairsville (3-1) 6.6071, 6. Circleville Logan Elm (3-1) 5.9962, 7. McConnelsville Morgan (3-1) 5.6, 8. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (2-2) 5.0253, 9. Cambridge (3-1) 4.525, 10. Carrollton (3-1) 3.8, 11. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (1-2) 3.7996, 12. Newark Licking Valley (2-2) 3.375, 13. KIPP Columbus (2-2) 2.875, 14. Warsaw River View (2-2) 2.8, 15. Zanesville Maysville (2-2) 2.775, 16. McArthur Vinton County (2-2) 2.525, 17. Cols. Bishop Hartley (1-3) 2.3, 18. Cols. Marion-Franklin (1-2) 2.2846, 19. Lancaster Fairfield Union (2-2) 2.25, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (1-3) 1.925

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (4-0) 8.0758, 2. Chillicothe Unioto (4-0) 7.375, 3. Day. Northridge (4-0) 5.925, 4. Springfield Shawnee (3-1) 5.725, 5. Reading (4-0) 5.7121, 6. Greenfield McClain (3-1) 5.2, 7. Cleves Taylor (3-1) 4.975, 8. Cin. Taft (3-1) 4.925, 9. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (3-1) 4.55, 10. St. Paris Graham Local (2-2) 4.475, 11. Urbana (2-2) 4.3182, 12. Waverly (2-2) 3.725, 13. Kettering Archbishop Alter (2-2) 3.2, 14. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (2-2) 3.175, 15. Springfield Kenton Ridge (2-2) 2.9, 16. Eaton (2-2) 2.875, 17. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (2-2) 2.6326, 18. Batavia (1-3) 1.925, 19. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1-3) 1.8535, 20. Bethel-Tate (1-3) 1.25

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Sugarcreek Garaway (4-0) 7.875, 2. Canfield South Range (4-0) 7.4, 3. Navarre Fairless (4-0) 7.225, 4. Creston Norwayne (3-1) 7, 5. Perry (3-1) 6.925, 6. Richmond Edison (4-0) 5.8, 6. Smithville (4-0) 5.8, 8. Wooster Triway (3-1) 5.4, 9. Garrettsville Garfield (3-1) 4.875, 10. West Lafayette Ridgewood (3-1) 4.65, 11. Cadiz Harrison Central (3-1) 4.3954, 12. Cortland Lakeview (3-1) 4.325, 13. Conneaut (3-1) 3.5795, 14. Warren Champion (2-2) 3.35, 15. Burton Berkshire (2-2) 2.85, 16. Chagrin Falls (2-2) 2.7, 17. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (1-3) 2.4116, 18. Orrville (2-2) 2.375, 18. Magnolia Sandy Valley (2-2) 2.375, 20. Fairview Park Fairview (1-3) 1.5

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (4-0) 8.75, 2. Coldwater (4-0) 8, 3. Richwood North Union (4-0) 7.25, 4. Huron (4-0) 6.8, 5. Bloomdale Elmwood (4-0) 6.725, 6. Archbold (4-0) 6.675, 7. Willard (3-1) 5.7, 8. Pemberville Eastwood (4-0) 5.675, 9. Defiance Tinora (3-1) 4.925, 10. Marengo Highland (2-2) 4.85, 11. Delta (3-1) 4.775, 12. Genoa Area (2-2) 4.375, 13. Oak Harbor (3-1) 4.325, 14. Milan Edison (2-2) 4.225, 15. Findlay Liberty-Benton (2-2) 3.7437, 16. Tontogany Otsego (3-1) 3.475, 17. Port Clinton (2-2) 3.2, 18. Lorain Clearview (2-2) 2.75, 19. Fredericktown (2-2) 2.7, 20. Northwood (2-2) 2.475

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (4-0) 10.375, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-0) 8.2653, 3. Belmont Union Local (3-0) 7.1667, 4. Wheelersburg (3-1) 5.6, 5. Centerburg (3-1) 5.2, 6. Barnesville (4-0) 5.125, 7. Minford (3-1) 4.85, 8. Portsmouth West (3-1) 4.8, 9. Proctorville Fairland (3-1) 4.55, 10. Zanesville West Muskingum (3-1) 4.425, 11. Heath (2-2) 4.0657, 12. South Point (2-2) 3.95, 13. Portsmouth (2-2) 3.7857, 14. Albany Alexander (3-1) 3.375, 14. Piketon (2-2) 3.375, 16. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (1-2) 2.9444, 17. McDermott Northwest (2-2) 2.85, 18. Chesapeake (2-2) 2.45, 19. Baltimore Liberty Union (2-2) 2.375, 20. Utica (1-3) 2.325

Region 20 – 1. Chillicothe Zane Trace (4-0) 8.425, 2. West Milton Milton-Union (4-0) 8.125, 3. Cin. Madeira (4-0) 7.425, 4. Germantown Valley View (3-1) 7.075, 5. Brookville (4-0) 6.9, 6. Springfield Northeastern (4-0) 6.5, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (3-1) 5.85, 8. Waynesville (3-1) 4.8, 9. Camden Preble Shawnee (3-1) 4.625, 10. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-1) 3.975, 11. Cin. Summit Country Day (2-2) 3.6556, 12. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-2) 3.5, 13. Blanchester (2-2) 3.175, 14. Cin. Gamble Montessori (2-2) 2.7071, 15. Carlisle (2-2) 2.525, 16. Cin. Clark Montessori (2-2) 1.75, 16. Cin. North College Hill (1-1) 1.75, 18. Sabina East Clinton (1-3) 1.7071, 19. Springfield Greenon (1-3) 1.575, 20. Cin. Mariemont (1-3) 1.475

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Kirtland (4-0) 8.55, 2. Rootstown (4-0) 6.7, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-0) 6.65, 4. Mogadore (3-0) 6.5, 5. Youngstown Valley Christian (4-0) 5.825, 6. Canton Central Cath. (2-2) 5.275, 7. Mineral Ridge (4-0) 4.875, 8. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (4-0) 4.55, 9. Dalton (3-1) 4.5, 10. Hanoverton United (3-1) 4.325, 11. Ravenna Southeast (2-2) 3.95, 12. Brookfield (3-1) 3.325, 13. Brooklyn (2-2) 2.5, 14. Independence (1-3) 2.3346, 15. Massillon Tuslaw (2-2) 2.225, 16. Rittman (2-2) 2.1035, 17. Atwater Waterloo (2-2) 1.75, 18. Newton Falls (1-3) 1.725, 19. Doylestown Chippewa (1-3) 1.625, 19. Garfield Hts. Trinity (1-3) 1.625

Region 22 – 1. Carey (4-0) 7.1, 2. Ashland Crestview (4-0) 6.775, 3. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (4-0) 6.2, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (4-0) 6.05, 5. Castalia Margaretta (4-0) 5.725, 6. Columbus Grove (3-1) 5.5, 7. Tol. Ottawa Hills (3-1) 5.35, 8. Attica Seneca East (3-1) 4.875, 9. West Salem Northwestern (3-1) 4.225, 10. Ashland Mapleton (3-1) 4.15, 11. Hamler Patrick Henry (3-1) 4.025, 12. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (3-1) 3.825, 13. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-1) 3.325, 14. Metamora Evergreen (2-2) 2.45, 15. Haviland Wayne Trace (1-3) 1.375, 16. Bucyrus (1-3) 1.275, 17. Elmore Woodmore (1-3) 1.225, 18. Collins Western Reserve (1-3) 1, 19. Kansas Lakota (1-3) 0.875, 19. Van Buren (1-3) 0.875

Region 23 – 1. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-0) 7.45, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (4-0) 7.225, 3. Galion Northmor (4-0) 5.775, 4. Malvern (4-0) 5.275, 5. Sarahsville Shenandoah (4-0) 5.2, 6. West Jefferson (3-1) 4.8182, 7. Mount Gilead (3-1) 4.775, 8. Nelsonville-York (3-1) 4.5765, 9. Newcomerstown (3-1) 4.375, 10. Ironton Rock Hill (2-2) 3.55, 11. Grove City Christian (3-1) 3.4413, 12. Sugar Grove Berne Union (3-1) 3.325, 13. Grandview Hts. (2-2) 3.1061, 14. Loudonville (2-2) 2.85, 15. Worthington Christian (2-2) 2.575, 16. Marion Elgin (2-2) 2.225, 17. Martins Ferry (2-2) 1.75, 18. Bellaire (1-3) 1.5, 19. Howard East Knox (1-3) 1.125, 19. Oak Hill (1-3) 1.125

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (4-0) 7.9, 2. Williamsburg (3-1) 5.45, 3. New Paris National Trail (3-1) 5.35, 4. Versailles (3-1) 5.325, 5. Harrod Allen East (3-1) 4.525, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (3-1) 3.95, 7. Bainbridge Paint Valley (2-2) 3.6, 8. West Liberty-Salem (2-2) 3.225, 9. Lucasville Valley (2-2) 3.075, 10. Chillicothe Huntington (2-2) 2.925, 11. Rockford Parkway (2-2) 2.9, 12. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-2) 2.475, 13. Anna (2-2) 2.4, 14. Cin. Country Day (2-1) 2.3333, 15. Frankfort Adena (2-2) 2.275, 16. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-2) 2.154, 17. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (1-3) 1.35, 18. North Lewisburg Triad (1-3) 1.3295, 19. Arcanum (1-3) 1.275, 20. Chillicothe Southeastern (1-3) 1

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Warren John F. Kennedy (4-0) 9.325, 2. Toronto (4-0) 6.15, 3. Salineville Southern (4-0) 5.475, 4. Danville (3-1) 5.125, 5. Lowellville (4-0) 4.6, 6. Lucas (3-1) 4.475, 7. New Washington Buckeye Central (3-1) 3.675, 8. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-2) 3.575, 9. Lisbon David Anderson (2-2) 3.1641, 10. Vienna Mathews (3-1) 2.975, 11. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-2) 2.9356, 12. Norwalk St. Paul (2-2) 2.9, 13. Plymouth (3-1) 2.875, 14. Greenwich South Central (1-3) 2.225, 14. Wellsville (2-2) 2.225, 16. Ashtabula St. John School (2-2) 2.125, 17. Windham (1-2) 2.1111, 18. Steubenville Cath. Central (1-3) 1.225, 19. Berlin Center Western Reserve (1-3) 1.125, 20. Jeromesville Hillsdale (1-3) 1, 20. McDonald (1-3) 1

Region 26 – 1. Edgerton (4-0) 5.525, 2. Antwerp (4-0) 5.175, 3. Arlington (4-0) 4.975, 4. Waynesfield-Goshen (4-0) 4.9, 5. McComb (3-1) 4.575, 6. Pandora-Gilboa (3-1) 4.425, 7. Defiance Ayersville (3-1) 4.15, 7. Gibsonburg (3-1) 4.15, 9. Convoy Crestview (3-1) 4.05, 10. Lima Central Cath. (2-2) 3.1, 11. Edon (2-2) 2.975, 12. Pioneer North Central (2-2) 2.9356, 13. Leipsic (2-2) 2.225, 14. Tiffin Calvert (2-2) 2.1, 14. Dola Hardin Northern (2-2) 2.1, 14. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (2-2) 2.1, 17. Sycamore Mohawk (1-3) 1.925, 18. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (2-2) 1.75, 19. Montpelier (1-3) 1.625, 20. Ada (1-3) 1.575

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (2-0) 6.375, 2. Hannibal River (4-0) 4.8056, 3. Reedsville Eastern (4-0) 4.8, 4. Franklin Furnace Green (4-0) 4.2, 5. Bridgeport (3-1) 4.0683, 6. Caldwell (4-0) 3.975, 7. New Matamoras Frontier (2-2) 2.4571, 8. Crown City South Gallia (2-2) 2.45, 9. Portsmouth Sciotoville (2-2) 2.1, 10. Beallsville (2-2) 1.75, 11. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (1-3) 1.5821, 12. Waterford (1-3) 1, 13. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (1-3) 0.875, 13. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1-3) 0.875, 13. Racine Southern (1-3) 0.875, 16. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (0-4) 0, 16. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (0-4) 0, 16. Manchester (0-4) 0, 16. Corning Miller (0-4) 0, 16. Millersport (0-3) 0, 16. Woodsfield Monroe Central (0-4) 0, 16. Shadyside (0-4) 0

Region 28 – 1. Mechanicsburg (4-0) 6.675, 2. New Bremen (4-0) 6.425, 3. Ansonia (4-0) 6.1, 4. Springfield Cath. Central (4-0) 5.8, 5. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (3-1) 5, 6. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-1) 4.1, 7. Minster (2-2) 3.575, 8. Fort Loramie (2-2) 3.2755, 9. DeGraff Riverside (2-2) 2.375, 10. Fort Recovery (1-3) 2.25, 11. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-2) 2, 12. Cedarville (1-2) 1.9444, 13. Cin. College Preparatory (1-3) 1.75, 14. St. Henry (1-3) 1.35, 14. Troy Christian (1-3) 1.35, 16. Union City Mississinawa Valley (1-3) 1, 16. Lewisburg Tri-County North (1-3) 1, 18. Sidney Lehman Cath. (1-3) 0.875, 19. Lockland (0-3) 0, 19. Hamilton New Miami (0-3) 0, 19. Cin. Riverview East Acad. (0-3) 0

Information for this story was provided by Tim Stried, director of media relations, OHSAA.

McClain 6th, Hillsboro 14th