Indians 4th, Tigers 6th at FAC golf match

CHILLICOTHE — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its fifth boys golf match of the 2022 season Monday at the Chillicothe Country Club.

Chillicothe won the match with a 169 team score. Washington was second with a 181, followed by Miami Trace 196, Jackson 197, Hillsboro 202 and McClain 214.

Washington is atop the FAC standings, looking to win the conference title for the third year in a row.

Washington is 23-2, followed by Chillicothe and Miami Trace, both 17-8. Hillsboro is 11-14, followed by Jackson at 6-19 and McClain at 1-24.

Scores for Hillsboro: Shaun Rodgers, 48; Brogen Priest, 49; Logan Zurface, 51; Zach Ison, 54; Jase Huffman, 58; Bryce Parsons, 59.

Scores for McClain: Robbie Wise, 46; David Edwards, 51; Leland Ewry, 54; Jeremy Webb, 63.

Kaiden Koch of Chillicothe was medalist with a 39. Other scores for Chillicothe: Vincent Haller, 42; Aiden Fischer, 43; Kaleb Elliott, 45; Drew Schramm, 46; Matthew Branscom, 46.

Will Miller led the Blue Lions with a score of 40. Other scores for Washington: Garrett Wahl, Luke Crabtree and Logan Clevenger, each with a score of 47 and Shane Crago with a 50.

Brady Armstrong paced the Panthers with a 43. Other scores for Miami Trace: Jonah Goddard, 48; Kaden Noble, 51; Corbin Melvin, 54; Cade Whitaker, 57; Konnor May, 60.

Scores for Jackson: Tyler Mullins, 47; Noah Ernst, 49; Peyton Hill, 50; Logan Dummitt, 51; Tristan Tipton, 54; Sawyer Crawford, 59.

