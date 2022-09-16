Hillsboro runner-up in FAC golf match

Playing on their home course Wednesday at the Hillsboro Elks, the Hillsboro girls golf team tied for runner-up in the fifth Frontier Athletic Conference match of the season, while McClain finished fourth.

Team scores were: Chillicothe 202, Hillsboro 243, Jackson 243, McClain 250, Miami 257 and Washington 290.

Isabella Fisher (Chillicothe) and Aubrey Arnold (Jackson) both shot a 47 to lead individual scores.

Hillsboro will host the final FAC match, an 18-hole event, on Monday, Sept. 19.

Emma Yochum led Hillsboro with a 55. Other Lady Indian scores were Hailey Phillips 58, Kathryn Cluff 60 and Grace Watson 70.

Abbie Lovett paced McClain by carding a 59. Other Lady Tigers were Kaylin Sterling 63, MacKenzie Corbin 63, Rylie Perkins 65, Jacolyn Bolender 68 and Kate Barrett 76.

For Chillicothe, in addition Fisher’s 47, Julie LeMaster shot 50, Meryl Haller 53, Mikayla Spaulding 52 and Addison Smith 58.

For Jackson, in addition to Arnold’s 47, Schuler Mrray shot 59, Alia Rippeth 60 and Sabella McCarty 77.

For Miami Trace, Emily Reeves shot 54, Hannah Cummins 68, Audrey Mullins 73, Izzy Deskins 68 and Jordan Cockrill 67.

For Washington, Faith Wynne shot 64, Claudia Fuller 77, Gwen Duncan 76, Alyson Foster 79 and Tevyn Carter 73.

Information for this story was provided by Derrick Lyons, McClain girls golf coach.

Rylie Perkins shot a 65 for McClain at the Hillsboro Elks. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_RPerkins9.14.jpg Rylie Perkins shot a 65 for McClain at the Hillsboro Elks. Submitted photo

McClain comes in 4th at Hillsboro Elks