FAC FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Scores from the first two weeks of Frontier Athletic Conference football action, the current standings and the remaining conference schedule are listed below:

Aug. 19

Washington 35, Bexley 6

Waverly 42, Miami Trace 39

McClain 28, Adena 14

Western Brown 55, Hillsboro 0

Chillicothe 29, Teays Valley 19

Jackson 35, Logan 8

Aug. 26

Miami Trace 28, Wilmington 22

Western Brown 54, Washington 40

McClain 46, McDermott NW 45

Goshen 14, Hillsboro 7

Chillicothe 27, London 24

Ironton 29, Jackson 26

Friday, Sept. 2

Hillsboro 41, East Clinton 27

Logan Elm 35, Miami Trace 10

Zane Trace 40, McClain 0

Washington 48, Paint Valley 0

Tri-Valley 14, Jackson 13

Westerville North 17, Chillicothe 14

Sept. 9

McClain 42, East Clinton 7

Hillsboro 48, Williamsburg 41

Chillicothe 42, Waverly 12

Jackson 42, Western Brown 35

Miami Trace 49, Goshen 7

Washington 42, Minford 0

Sept. 16

McClain 48, Cin. Christian Hills Academy 14

Hillsboro 31, Clermont NE 12

Chillicothe 24, Logan 0

Washington 50, St. Charles 21

Jackson 20, Wheelersburg 12

Western Brown 51, Miami Trace 14

FAC Football Standings

McClain 4-1

Chillicothe 4-1

Washington 4-1

Hillsboro 3-2

Jackson 3-2

Miami Trace 2-3

Sept. 23

Miami Trace at Jackson

Hillsboro at Washington

Chillicothe at McClain

Sept. 30

McClain at Washington

Miami Trace at Chillicothe

Hillsboro at Jackson

Oct. 7

Hillsboro at Miami Trace

Washington at Chillicothe

Jackson at McClain

Oct. 14

Washington at Jackson

McClain at Miami Trace

Chillicothe at Hillsboro

Oct. 21

Miami Trace at Washington

McClain at Hillsboro

Jackson at Chillicothe