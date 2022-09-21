OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBAlL POLL

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati Moeller (18) 5-0 202

2. Centerville (2) 5-0 154

3. West Chester Lakota West (1) 5-0 147

4. Lakewood St. Edward 4-1 132

5. Springfield 4-0 105

6. Dublin Jerome 5-0 89

7. Cincinnati Elder 4-1 86

8. Fairfield 5-0 75

9. Cleveland St. Ignatius 3-1 32

10. Cleveland Heights 5-0 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina 20. Cincinnati Princeton 18. Gahanna Lincoln 13. New Albany 13. Springboro 12. Grove City 12.

DIVISION II

1. Akron Hoban (11) 5-0 193

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8) 5-0 127

3. Massillon Washington 4-1 114

(tie) Medina Highland 5-0 114

5. Xenia (1) 5-0 88

6. Kings Mills Kings 5-0 85

7. Uniontown Lake 5-0 78

8. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 4-1 68

9. Austintown-Fitch 5-0 58

10. Macedonia Nordonia 5-0 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fremont Ross 35. Painesville Riverside 34. Avon 30. Hudson 28. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 24. Piqua 12.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin (13) 5-0 198

2. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 5-0 149

3. Chardon (4) 4-1 140

4. Youngstown Chaney (1) 5-0 119

5. Canfield (1) 4-1 86

6. Granville 5-0 75

7. Mount Orab Western Brown 4-1 51

8. Bellbrook (1) 4-1 49

9. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 5-0 41

10. Dresden Tri-Valley 4-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Ursuline 34. Tallmadge 29. New Richmond 27. Wapakoneta 26. Tiffin Columbian 22.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville (15) 5-0 190

2. Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 5-0 168

3. Steubenville (1) 5-0 151

4. Millersburg West Holmes (1) 5-0 138

5. Girard 5-0 107

6. Van Wert 4-1 87

7. Beloit West Branch 4-1 65

8. Chillicothe Unioto 5-0 54

9. Sandusky Perkins 4-1 32

10. Columbus East 4-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Lexington 23. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 20. Springfield Shawnee 17. Elyria Catholic 15. Bellevue 13.

DIVISION V

1. Ironton (8) 5-0 173

2. Coldwater (7) 5-0 161

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 5-0 116

4. Liberty Center (2) 5-0 101

5. Canfield S. Range (1) 5-0 94

6. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 5-0 87

7. Milton-Union 5-0 77

8. Bloomdale Elmwood 5-0 57

9. Chillicothe Zane Trace 5-0 44

10. Cincinnati Madeira 5-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Perry 32. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 26. Pemberville Eastwood 23. Navarre Fairless 21. Belmont Union Local 17. Germantown Valley View 17. Springfield Northeastern 15. Brookville 15. West Lafayette Ridgewood 13. Barnesville 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (15) 5-0 201

2. Kirtland (6) 5-0 182

3. Carey 5-0 134

4. Beverly Fort Frye 5-0 129

5. Versailles 4-1 95

6. Mogadore 5-0 90

7. Ashland Crestview 5-0 71

8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford 5-0 67

9. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 5-0 62

10. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 5-0 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbia Station Columbia 24. New Madison Tri-Village 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (18) 5-0 206

2. Springfield Catholic Central (2) 5-0 129

3. New Bremen 4-1 122

4. Antwerp 5-0 100

5. Newark Catholic (1) 2-1 93

6. Lowellville 5-0 84

7. Mechanicsburg 4-1 57

8. Arlington 5-0 52

9. Salineville Southern 5-0 50

10. McComb 4-1 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Franklin Furnace Green 40. Waynesfield-Goshen 37. Danville 34. Ansonia 33. Caldwell 22.