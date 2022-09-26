Hurricane JV tops Rockets in two sets

OWENSVILLE — Wilmington defeated Clermont Northeastern 25-23, 25-18 in junior varsity volleyball.

Aidynne Tippett had seven points, a kill, eight assists, three aces and three digs. Kylie Lambcke finished with six points and four digs. Alli Bayless had two points and an assist. Lauren Diels totaled six points, a kill, five digs and a block. Lilly Trentman had a dig.

Riley Gerber had three points and a dig while Adrianna Eltzroth had two points and eight digs. Layla Reynolds had a point, a kill and two digs. Taija Walker had six kills and two digs. Lauren Harmeling had two kills, two aces and three digs.