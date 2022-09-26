Wilmington JV tennis defeats Batavia 8-1

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School junior varsity girls tennis team defeated Batavia Monday on the WHS courts.

There were six singles and three doubles matches in the contest.

“We played a different format to get all of the girls experience at both singles and doubles,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. ‘This group has been working hard since August and it is starting to really show.”

Wilmington will host Little Miami on Tuesday then travel to Miami Trace on Wednesday.

SUMMARY

Singles

1: Katelynn Totten wins 8-4

2: Jenna Pletcher wins 8-0

3: Kiley Comberger 9-7

4: Brooke Williams wins 8-0

5: Abbie Hubberd wins 8-3

6: Emma Brooks was def 6-8

Doubles

1: Katelynn Totten, Kiley Comberger won 6-0, 6-3

2: Jenna Pletcher, Brooke Williams won 6-1, 6-2

3: Emma Brooks, Abbie Hubberd won 6-3, 6-4