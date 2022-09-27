Orcutt on Fantasy Fooball: Injuries coming in to play

Here is my first Waiver Wire report for Week 4. There were a lot of injuries in Week 3, so utilizing the Waiver Wire will be really important this week. With that being said, here is a list of players that you should be looking at for Week 4.

RB Jamaal Williams (Lions) (61% Rostered on Yahoo)

Going into Week 2 we learned that Lions starting RB D’Andre Swift was nursing a minor sprained ankle. Then after Week 3 we learned Swift also has a sprained shoulder. He could miss the next two weeks, which would open the door for Jamaal Williams to be the starter. Williams has already been active and averaged 15.9 Fantasy Points per game this season. Williams is important enough in the offense to warrant being used even if Swift is playing.

RB Alexander Mattison (Vikings) (55% Rostered on Yahoo)

RB Dalvin Cook has a separated shoulder, again. This is his fifth shoulder injury since 2017. This has been a problem since college, and he always misses a game or two with this injury. When he does miss, Mattison has stepped in and been an RB1. He has 477 yards and 5 TDs in 6 games. If he’s available, you need to scoop him up. Even if Cook doesn’t miss time, this time, he might reinjure his shoulder and then miss games. Be proactive with Mattison.

RB Khalil Herbert (Bears) (49% Rostered on Yahoo)

RB David Montgomery left the Week 3 game against the Texans, and when he did, Herbert came in and took over. He ran for 157 yards and 2 TDs. Montgomery is dealing with an ankle and knee injury and at this time, it is unknown how severe or if Montgomery will miss any time. If he were to miss time, Herbert would be no worse than a high-end RB2.

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (49ers) (77% Rostered on Yahoo)

Right now, he is the No. 1 RB for the 49ers with no chance at giving it up. In Week 3 he carried the ball 13 times for 75 yards, and 3 rec 31 yards.

WR Romeo Doubs (Packers) (26% Rostered on Yahoo)

The rookie Doubs shined in training camp and now it appears he has gained the trust of the Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. He played on 89% of snaps, was targeted 8 times and caught all 8 for 73 yards and a TD. If that doesn’t say trust, I don’t know what does.

WR Zay Jones (Jaguars) (11% Rostered on Yahoo)

He has played for the Bills, Raiders and now Jaguars, and never really found a home. Now it appears he has. He is averaging 76% snap share and last week, led the team in targets with 11. He turned those 11 targets into 10 receptions, 85 yards and TD. In this system, he is the real deal.

WR Mack Hollins (Raiders) (2% Rostered on Yahoo)

Came in to replace Hunter Renfrow who had a concussion and Hollins didn’t disappoint. He caught 8 receptions for 158 yards and TD. This was the second week in a row that he led the team in yards. I don’t know how much he will get going forward, but he needs to be owned.

WR Josh Palmer (Chargers) (27% Rostered on Yahoo)

He caught 6 of 9 targets for 99 yards on Sunday in replacement of Keenan Allen. Allen should be back in Week 4. Even if Allen comes back, Palmer needs to be owned. He will get targets in 3 WR sets, but Allen and Mike Williams both have injury histories and when they go down, Palmer will step up as a flex option.

TE Tyler Conklin (Jets) (21% Rostered on Yahoo)

24 targets in three games and one TD. Not spectacular numbers but if you need 8-10 points from a TE, then Conklin is your man. If you need a TE, pick him up and put him in your lineup.

TE David Njoku (Browns) (51% Rostered on Yahoo)

After Week 1, he was dropped, now his numbers have increased every game and he scored. He is being used as a dump off target and in the red zone. You could do worse at TE.

QB Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) (58% Rostered on Yahoo)

If you lost Dak Prescott or now Mac Jones or if your QB has been struggling and you need a spark in your lineup, Lawrence is the real deal. He is averaging 23 points per game

QB Jared Goff (Lions) (45% Rostered on Yahoo)

This Lions offense has been the real deal this season and Goff is leading the charge. Goff is averaging 24 points per game. If you need a QB, I would look at Goff.

Here are some other players to look at on Waivers:

RB

D’Onta Foreman (6%)

Samaje Perine (7%)

Dontrell Hilliard (7%)

Isiah Pacheco (31%)

Eno Benjamin (8%)

WR

Isaiah McKenzie (42%)

Robbie Anderson (10%)

Jarvis Landry (42%)

KJ Hamler (5%)

Donovan Peoples-Jones (4%)

DeAndre Carter (1%)

TE

Jelani Woods (0%)

Hayden Hurst (10%)

Logan Thomas (6%)

I hope that I have helped you with your Waiver Wire decisions. You can find all of my work at: https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics

By Jeremiah Orcutt FantasyHolics

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.

