Edenfield team wins 32nd Chamber Golf Outing

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 32nd annual golf outing on Friday, Sept. 23, at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Thirty-five teams and more than 40 volunteers took to the course for a day full of golf, networking and fun.

Hunter Consulting Company was the title sponsor of this year’s event. Proceeds from the outing allows the chamber to support its initiatives of advocating for the business community while promoting economic and community development.

Winning the outing was the team sponsored by Mark Edenfield Fuel. Team members included Steven Evans, Phil Louden, Nathan Boatman and Steven Smith.

Second place honors went to Southern Ohio RetroFoam, LLC with team members Wes Robertson, Seth Brose, Rob Hatten and Josh Newkirk.

Third place honors went to Wilmington Savings Bank with team members Roger Merkel, Joel Simms, KJ Fife and Wayne Bowman.

The longest putt winner was Joe Bryan. Longest drive winners were Terry McConnaughey and Leah Pence.

For more photos from the event, visit the chamber’s Facebook page. Plans for the 2023 Chamber Golf Outing will be made available in June of 2023.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Earning first place honors in the Highland County Chamber of Commerce's 32nd annual golf outing was the team sponsored by Mark Edenfield Fuel. Team members included (l-r) Steven Evans, Phil Louden, Nathan Boatman and Steven Smith.

Earning second place honors was the team sponsored by Southern Ohio RetroFoam, LLC. Team members included (l-r) Wes Robertson, Seth Brose, Rob Hatten and Josh Newkirk.

The team sponsored by Wilmington Savings Bank earned third place honors. Team members included (l-r) Roger Merkel, Joel Simms, KJ Fife, and Wayne Bowman.

Joe Bryan earned the title of men's longest putt during the Highland County Chamber of Commerce's 32nd annual golf outing. Bryan (center) is pictured with Diana Setty, event chairman and chamber board vice chairman, and Lindsay Cloud, chamber board bhairman. Bryan was on the team sponsored by Donald E. Fender Realtors.

Terry McConnaughey earned the title of men's longest drive during the Highland County Chamber of Commerce's 32nd annual golf outing. McConnaughey (center) is pictured with Diana Setty, event chairman and chamber board vice chairman, and Lindsay Cloud, chamber board chairman. McConnaughey was on the team sponsored by Donald E. Fender Realtors.

Leah Pence earned the title of women's longest drive during the Highland County Chamber of Commerce's 32nd annual golf outing. Pence (center) is pictured with Diana Setty, event chairman and chamber board vice chairman, and Lindsay Cloud, chamber board chairman. Pence was on the team sponsored by Dr. Rex Chiropractic, Inc.

