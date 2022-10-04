Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I
1. Cincinnati Moeller (17) 7-0 198
2. West Chester Lakota West (2) 7-0 172
3. Lakewood St. Edward 6-1 164
4. Centerville (1) 6-1 99
5. Springfield 5-1 79
6. Cleveland Heights (1) 7-0 74
7. Cincinnati Princeton 6-1 71
8. Dublin Jerome 6-1 65
9. Medina 6-1 62
10. Gahanna Lincoln 6-1 52
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Elder 45. Fairfield 20. Springboro 17.
DIVISION II
1. Akron Hoban (13) 7-0 195
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (6) 7-0 167
3. Massillon Washington 6-1 131
4. Xenia (1) 7-0 107
5. Medina Highland 7-0 93
6. Avon 6-1 78
7. Hudson 7-0 77
8. Kings Mills Kings 6-1 75
9. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 6-1 60
10. Uniontown Lake 6-1 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville South 32. Painesville Riverside 31. Trenton Edgewood 19. Piqua 18. Austintown-Fitch 16. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14.
DIVISION III
1. Hamilton Badin (15) 7-0 197
2. Chardon (4) 5-1 170
3. Canfield 5-1 119
4. Tipp City Tippecanoe 6-1 101
5. Mount Orab Western Brown 6-1 77
6. Youngstown Ursuline 5-2 71
7. Youngstown Chaney 6-1 67
8. Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 6-1 64
9. Bellbrook (1) 6-1 60
10. Tiffin Columbian 6-1 53
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 33. Aurora 17. Chillicothe 16. Bellefontaine 15. Medina Buckeye 15. Columbus Bishop Watterson 14. Alliance 13. Thornville Sheridan 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Cleveland Glenville (15) 7-0 199
2. Cincinnati Wyoming (5) 7-0 180
3. Millersburg West Holmes (1) 7-0 157
4. Steubenville 7-0 112
5. Sandusky Perkins 6-1 92
6. Van Wert 6-1 84
7. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 7-0 77
8. Beloit West Branch 6-1 66
9. Columbus East 6-0 38
10. Chillicothe Unioto 6-1 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Middletown Bishop Fenwick 22. Elyria Catholic 21. Girard 15. Springfield Shawnee 14.
DIVISION V
1. Coldwater (9) 7-0 180
2. Ironton (6) 7-0 165
3. Canfield S. Range (4) 7-0 143
4. Liberty Center 7-0 135
5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 7-0 123
6. Sugarcreek Garaway 7-0 81
7. Milton-Union 6-0 64
8. Chillicothe Zane Trace 7-0 52
9. Pemberville Eastwood 7-0 38
10. Springfield Northeastern 7-0 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 29. Perry 23. Bloomdale Elmwood 23. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 18. Cincinnati Madeira 18.
DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18) 7-0 198
2. Kirtland (2) 7-0 170
3. Carey 7-0 151
4. Mogadore 6-0 116
5. Ashland Crestview 7-0 107
6. Beverly Fort Frye 6-1 80
7. Versailles 5-2 77
8. Columbia Station Columbia 7-0 62
9. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 6-0 56
10. New Madison Tri-Village 6-1 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12.
DIVISION VII
1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 6-1 166
2. Newark Catholic 4-1 123
3. New Bremen (6) 6-1 112
4. Antwerp (1) 7-0 106
5. McComb 6-1 85
6. Lowellville (1) 7-0 84
7. Ansonia (2) 6-1 75
8. Waynesfield-Goshen 7-0 74
9. Caldwell (1) 7-0 43
10. Springfield Catholic Central (1) 6-1 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Salineville Southern 36. Danville 29. Ft. Loramie 28. Defiance Ayersville 23. Mechanicsburg 18. Arlington 16.