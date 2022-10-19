Barnes, Akers All-FAC volleyball

McClain’s Lily Barnes and Hillsboro Cora Akers have been named to the 2022 All-Frontier Athletic Conference volleyball team.

Miami Trace won the FAC, going 10-0.

Four players from Miami Trace were named first team, All-FAC, including the FAC Player of the Year Addyson Butts.

Also accorded first team honors from Miami Trace were: Courtney Carter, Gracey Ferguson and Sophia Parsons.

Chillicothe’s Avery Cox and Elizabeth Henson were named First Team, All-FAC.

Rounding out the All-FAC First Team for this season: Lilly Barnes, McClain; Cora Akers, Hillsboro; and Kaydee Brown, Jackson.

The above players will be honored at the FAC’s Fall Sports Banquet next month.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_volleyballcmyk.jpg