Hillsboro girls capture FAC cross county title

The Hillsboro Lady Indians claimed seven of the top 13 places and Indians Corbin Winkle and Taylor Thoroman captured both individual championships when the 2022 Frontier Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships were held Oct. 14 at Jackson High School.

Corbin, a sophomore, claimed the individual boys title in a time of 16:40, outdistancing his closest competitor by 21.

Thoroman, a freshman, raced to the individual girls title in a time of 20:03, outdistance her closest competitor by 17 seconds.

Girls team scores were: Hillsboro 31, Chillicothe 37, Miami Trace 78 and McClain 95. Jackson and Washington did not field full teams.

Boys team scores were: Chillicothe 30, Jackson 56, Hillsboro 60, Miami Trace 102, Washington 122 and McClain 178.

The Lady Indians had runners finish 1st, 6th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 12th and 13th in the 43 runner field.

Runner-up Chillicothe placed girls runners at 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 14th and 15th and 19th.

Following Thoroman for the Lady Indians were:

Jailyn Williams, 6th, 21:26

Bryauna Bailey, 8th, 22:21

Ramsey Haines, 9th, 22:32

Brooklyn Minton, 10th, 22:34

Brooklyn Lucarello, 12th, 22:38

Abbey Letts, 13th, 22:54

Emily Letts, 23rd, 25:25.

What’s impressive is that Thoroman and Williams are freshmen; Abbey Lets is a sophomore; Bailey, Haines and Lucarello are juniors; and Minton and Emily Letts are seniors.

Following Corbin for the Hillsboro boys were:

Chris Sowders, 10th, 18:30

Ryan Howland, 12th, 18:35

Nick Turner, 20th, 19:14

Jacob Seaman, 22nd, 19:34

Cooper Swope, 31st, 20:32

Dylan Bender, 38th, 21:49

Garet Thompson, 45th, 23:15

The Hillsboro boys are young, too. Howland, Seaman, Swope and Bender are freshmen; Winkle and Sowders are sophomores; and Turner and Thompson are seniors.

For the McClain Lady Tigers, Brooke Baldwin led the way by finished 17th in a time of 24:14. Other Lady Tiger finishers were:

Katrina Sturgeon, 18th, 24:27

Sierra Barton, 20th, 25:10

Liv Stegbauer, 25th, 25:41

Laura Barber, 28th, 25:54

Alara Clyburn, 32nd, 27:31

Ashley Mitchell, 33rd, 27:59

Kathy Alvarez, 36th, 30:01

Hailey Legge, 37th, 30:09

Bailey Mitchell, 39th, 30:41

Harlee Hammond, 41st, 34:11

Avarey Hammond, 42nd, 35:38

Madison Knowles, 43rd, 35:43

For the McClain boys, Robert Surritt was the top finisher, taking 40th place in the 60-runner field in a time of 21:53. Other McClain boys runners were:

Eli Bogard, 44th, 23:06

Nicolas Alvarez, 46th, 23:53

Max Colburn, 47th, 24:08

Lucas Howard, 50th, 24:38

Jesse Van Hoose, 51st, 25:48

Gavin McCune, 57th, 28:49

Nathan Alvarez, 58th, 28:50

The 2022 Frontier Athletic Conference Cross Country Champion Hillsboro Indians are pictured after capturing the title in Jackson. Pictured (front, l-r) are Allison Browning, Ramsey Haines, Bree Bailey, Brooklynn Lucarello, Taylor Thoroman, Brooklynn Minton, Abbey Letts, Jailyn Williams and Emily Letts. In back is coach Rob Snavely. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Hills-girls-cc-FAC-team-pic-10-15-2022.jpg The 2022 Frontier Athletic Conference Cross Country Champion Hillsboro Indians are pictured after capturing the title in Jackson. Pictured (front, l-r) are Allison Browning, Ramsey Haines, Bree Bailey, Brooklynn Lucarello, Taylor Thoroman, Brooklynn Minton, Abbey Letts, Jailyn Williams and Emily Letts. In back is coach Rob Snavely. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro sophomore Corbin Winkle won the FAC individual boys cross country title in a time of 16:40. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Hills-boy-364.jpg Hillsboro sophomore Corbin Winkle won the FAC individual boys cross country title in a time of 16:40. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro freshman Taylor Thoroman won the FAC girls individual cross country title in a time of 20:03. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Hills-girl-355.jpg Hillsboro freshman Taylor Thoroman won the FAC girls individual cross country title in a time of 20:03. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Jailyn Williams took sixth place. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Hills-girl-356.jpg Jailyn Williams took sixth place. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Ramsey Haines took ninth place. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Hills-girl-350.jpg Ramsey Haines took ninth place. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Chris Sowders took 10th place. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Hills-boy-360.jpg Chris Sowders took 10th place. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Ryan Howland (No. 358) took 12th place. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Hills-boy-358.jpg Ryan Howland (No. 358) took 12th place. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

