Eyre captures district cross country title

Whiteoak sophomore Landen Eyre captured the individual championship and the Wildcats finished as runners-up as a team at the 2022 Division III Southeast District Cross Country Championships held at the University of Rio Grande.

It was the third consecutive year, a fourth time in five years, that Whiteoak has qualified for the regional meet that will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pickerington High School.

Eyre finished first in a field of 138 runners with a time of 16:25.

“Landen went out and did what he expected to do. Today was the hottest weather I’ve ever witnessed at the district meet and it’s been nice and cool the past month,” Whiteoak cross country coach Doug Hughes said. “The heat and dryness greatly affected times and a lot of the runners. Landen said he wished it was even hotter on the already challenging district course.”

Wildcat senior Christian Price continued with his great last month of running with a 10th place finish in a time of 17:50 and earned his way on to first-team all-district honors along with Eyre.

Also helping propel Whiteoak to the next round was Wade Evans 28th (19:10), Weston Blair 39th (19:47), Bryce Van Hoy 41st (19:52), Evan DeAtley 55th (20:26) and Shawn Mitchell-Cox 65th (21:13).

Information for this story was provided by Doug Hughes, Whiteoak cross country coach.

The Whiteoak cross country team is pictured after claiming a Division III Southeast District runner-up title last Saturday at the University of Rio Grande. Pictured (l-r) are Linus Wik, Weston Blair, Shane Mitchell-Cox, Jake Ward, Christian Price, Austin Richards, Cody Richards, Wade Evans, Landen Eyre, Evan DeAtley, Shawn Mitchell-Cox, Bryce Van Hoy and coach Doug Hughes

District champion Landen Eyre of Whiteoak is pictured at last Saturday's Division III Southeast District Cross Country Championships.

