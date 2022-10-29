Orcutt on Football: Big names on sit list this week

Start/Sit for Week 8

We made it to Week 8 of your Fantasy Football Season. We only have 2 teams on bye this week (Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs). Several players are already OUT for Week 8 (Matt Ryan, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Chuba Hubbard, James Connor, Deebo Samuel, Cam Akers and Allen Lazard). Let’s dive into Week 8 and hopefully I set you up for Fantasy Football success.

QB

Start: Tua Tagovailoa @ Lions

I am going to pick on the Lions again this week. They are allowing 21.1 point per game to opposing QBs, with 259 yards and 1.5 TDs. Tua is averaging 231 yards per game and 1.4 TDs on the road for the season. Just be careful with Tua in your lineup. He is one good hit away from going to the bench.

Start: Jared Goff vs Dolphins

I am going to stay with this Dolphins/Lions game with my next start QB. Goff has been good against bad team defense and bad against good ones all season and here we are, not only is Tua facing a bad Lions team, but Goff is also facing a bad Dolphins team that is allowing 20.5 points per game to QBs. Also, Goff has been really good at home with 107.7 QB rating and averaging 283 yards and 3.3 TDs per game.

Sleepers: Andy Dalton vs Raiders, PJ Walker @ Falcons, Davis Mills vs Titans

Sit: Aaron Rodgers @ Bills

The Packers are in trouble. They have no passing game, and they go into Buffalo without Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and probably Christian Watson. Buffalo is only allowing 12.4 points per game to QBs. Aaron Rodgers is only averaging 214 yards and 1.7 TDs on the road this year. Time to bench Rodgers

Sit: Trevor Lawrence vs Broncos

You can sit Trevor Lawrence again this week. He is facing a Broncos team allowing 10.1 points per game to QBs with 197 yards and 0.4 TDs. Last year Lawrence faced Denver and he only put up 118 yards and a TD. Also, Lawrence also only has a 79.4 passer rating at home this season.

RB

Start: Derrick Henry @ Texans

Last week we picked on the Texans and said to start Jacobs and he responded with 143 yards rushing and 3 TDs. This week I expect the Titans to ride Henry against the Texans, especially with QB Ryan Tannehill not expected to play. Henry has averaged 224 yards 2 TDs per game against the Texans over three years.

Start: Tony Pollard vs Bears

If you have Pollard, you have waited all season for this game and now is your chance. He is expected to get the start over Ezekiel Elliott who has a knee sprain. He is facing a Bears team allowing 22.8 points per game to the RB position. Pollard has 375 yards this season and averaging 5.6 yards per carry. He is in a position to succeed vs “Da Bears.”

Sleeper: Raheem Mostert vs Lions; Melvin Gordon @ Jaguars; D’Onta Foreman @ Falcons

Sit: David Montgomery @ Cowboys

You might not be able to sit Montgomery vs the Cowboys, but the Cowboys are allowing 15.5 points per game to the RB. Montgomery has been losing carries to fellow back Khalil Herbert. Also, on the road this season, Monty has only averaged 68 yards a game.

Sit: Darrell Henderson vs 49ers

He became the starter in Week 6 and had 43 yards and a TD but this week he gets the 49ers Defense only allowing 15.6 points per game to the RB position. Also, the Rams have discussed getting other backs involved in the offense. I would avoid Henderson this week

WR

Start: DJ Moore @ Falcons

DJ Moore was the lead WR last week in PJ Walkers first start for the Panthers. This week he is facing the Atlanta Falcons defense that was already the worst in the league in points allowed to WR (38.4 points per game) and now their top CB AJ Terrell is out. You can start DJ Moore this week. The PJ to DJ connection is real.

Start: AJ Brown and Devonta Smith vs Steelers

The Eagle’s passing game has been on fire all season and this week they get the Steelers pass defense that is allowing 35.8 points per game to the WR. I don’t think you can sit either Eagles WR vs the Steelers. This isn’t your fathers Steelers Defense.

Sleeper: Brandin Cooks vs Titans; Hunter Renfrow @ Saints; Drake London vs Panthers

Sit: Christian Kirk vs Broncos

Jacksonville is going to struggle vs Denver. I already said Lawrence would struggle and that will lead to Kirk struggling. Denver is the best team against the WR only allowing 18.4 points per game to the position. Kirk has faced some tough teams at home and only averaged 61 yards in those games.

Sit: Terry McLaurin @ Colts

I know that Terry is the favorite target of Commanders QB Tyler Heinicke but this matchup of backup QBs is probably going to be low scoring. I would avoid the WR facing a Colts Defense only allowing 18.7 points per game to the WR position.

TE

Start: Irv Smith Jr. vs Cardinals

You can pick on the Cardinals Defense against the TE every week, every year. Same as the Seahawks but I didn’t know who the Giants TE was going to be to put them in the article. So this week we pick on the Cardinals Defense allowing 16.6 points per game to the TE position. This is a good week to get Smith Jr. in your lineup.

Sleeper: Hayden Hurst vs Browns; Juwan Johnson vs Raiders; Mike Gesicki @ Lions

Sit: Dawson Knox vs Packers

Knox just hasn’t had a productive season (148 yards and 1 TD). I wouldn’t expect that to change this week facing the Top 5 defense against the TE only allowing 5.2 points per game to the TE.

By Jeremiah Orcutt FantasyHolics

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro.

