Marching Mustangs advance to state 2nd straight year

On Nov. 6, the Lynchburg-Clay Marching Mustangs will take the field at the OMEA Marching Band State Finals for the second year in a row.

“We are very excited to once again be participating in the state finals and hope to have another great experience performing alongside some of the best bands in Ohio,” said Mr. Paul McCalla, the band’s director.

The L-C Marching Band qualified for the state finals on Oct. 22 at Shawnee High School by earning fist place in its class and an overall Superior (I) rating for its performance. That same evening, the band performed at Tecumseh High School and qualified again for state finals with another superior performance.

The Marching Mustangs compete in Class C and have 42 members in grades 8-12 who proudly represent the Lynchburg-Clay school system and their local community.

“The band members have worked hard this season, and I believe that shows with every performance. The band has placed in the top two at every contest this year, and at Shawnee earned the highest score in school history,” McCalla said.

The Marching Mustangs perform under the field direction of drum major Karlee Burns, who is a senior at Lynchburg-Clay High School.

This year’s show, entitled “Under the Moonlight”, features music from Bach, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Mozart and Chopin. It is based on Bram Stoker’s novel “Dracula”in which Dr. Abraham Van Helsing leads a coalition of people to stop Count Dracula from spreading evil throughout the world. This show is filled with dramatic music and choreography that tells the story of Van Helsing’s journey and ultimate success.

The 2022 OMEA State Marching Band Finals will be held at Piqua High School’s Alexander Stadium located at 1 Indian Trail, Piqua, Ohio 45356 on Sunday, Nov. 6. The Marching Mustangs will perform at 5 p.m.

Submitted by Paul McCalla, music, band, choir teacher, Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools.

Lynchburg-Clay Marching Band members salute during a competition at Shawnee High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_LC-pic-1.jpg Lynchburg-Clay Marching Band members salute during a competition at Shawnee High School. Submitted photo Marching Mustangs members compete in an OMEA competition at Shawnee High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_LC-pic-2.jpg Marching Mustangs members compete in an OMEA competition at Shawnee High School. Submitted photo

Lynchburg-Clay band has placed in two top at every event this year