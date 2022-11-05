Orcutt start/sit: Week 9 tough with byes, injuries

You’ve made it to Week 9 of your fantasy football season. And what a mess between injuries and bye week players. It is going to be tough to set lineups.

These teams are on bye (Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers). These players have been ruled out: Corey Davis, Chuba Hubbard, Ja’Marr Chase, Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor, DeVante Parker, Jahan Dotson, J.D. McKissic, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Cameron Brate, Russell Gage, Marquise Goodwin.

QB

Start: Tua Tagovailoa @ Bears

Last week against the Lions I told you to start Tua and that worked out to the tune of 382 yards and 3 TDs. This week, he faces the Bears who were just torched last week by Dak Prescott for 252 yards and 2 TDs and 34 yards rushing. The Bears are middle of the road vs QBs, allowing 15 points per game, but this is a winnable matchup for Tua.

Start: Justin Herbert @ Falcons

This should be a no brainer but with all the injuries, you might be hesitant, don’t be. Even though they have bunch or injuries, start your studs. Herbert is a stud and he is facing one the worst teams against opposing QBs allowing 21.8 points per game. He will get it done for you.

Sleepers: PJ Walker @ Bengals, Trevor Lawrence vs Raiders, Kirk Cousins @ Commanders

Sit: Joe Burrow vs Panthers

I can’t believe I have to put Burrow on the sit list but until he shows he can be successful without Chase, I am not starting him. The Panthers are no slouch against opposing QBs either, only allowing 16.4 points per week. If you can, I would leave Burrow on the bench.

Sit: Lamar Jackson @ Saints

Jackson hasn’t been great in the pocket, but he has run the ball well. Well, he is facing a Saints team that is good against the pass and the run. Jackson has also lost his best WR and probably his best TE for week 9. I wouldn’t have high expectations for Jackson this week.

RB

Start: D’Onta Foreman @ Bengals

I am picking on the Bengals inability to stop the run since DJ Reader got hurt. They have allowed 200 yards to the Saints and Browns, and over 100 the Falcons and 150 to the Ravens. This team can be run on and Foreman has proven he can get it done. Also, the Panthers are a run first team.

Start: Raheem Mostert vs Bears

Mostert is the lead back for the Dolphins and that became clearly apparent when they traded Chase Edmonds. Now he faces a Bears team who we have picked on all season. They just gave up over 200 yards rushing to the Cowboys and they give up 24.7 points per game to opposing RBs.

Sleeper: Khalil Herbert vs Dolphins, Devin Singletary vs Jets, Antonio Gibson vs Chargers.

Sit: Deon Jackson @ Patriots

This won’t be a popular answer because you will look at the box score and see how well Jackson did last time Taylor was out but trust me, this is not the week to get Jackson in your lineup. The Patriots are only giving up 16 points per game to the position and they are facing the 2nd year QB, Sam Ehlinger. The Patriots know how to take away your best players. I expect them to stack the box and force the Colts to win without Jackson.

Sit: James Robinson/Michael Carter vs Bills

This is tough time to try to figure out who the “lead” Jets RB is. The Bills are the fourth best against the run allowing 16.9 points per game. This is a game that the Bills should dominate, early and often making it almost impossible for the Jet to run the ball.

WR

Start: DJ Moore @ Falcons

Here we are again talking about the PJ to DJ connection. It is amazing to me that the former XFL QB has found the connection with DJ Moore that Mayfield couldn’t but that is how it is in 2022. Now if the Bengals hadn’t lost half their secondary this week, we wouldn’t be having this conversation, but they did, and we are. I expect PJ to find DJ this week against this banged up secondary.

Start: Christian Kirk vs Raiders

It’s time to get Kirk back on track and no better week then against a Raiders defense that is allowing 27.4 points to the WR position. The Jags need a bounce back week and everyone picks on the Raiders, I don’t expect this week to be different.

Sleeper: Jakobi Meyers vs Colts; Terry McLaurin vs Vikings; Josh Palmer @ Falcons

Sit: Devin Duvernay vs Saints

I think this is a low scoring game that the Saints win. I think the Saints defense is good enough to slow down the Ravens passing game and therefore that is not good for Duvernay. I told you to sit Jackson and now I am telling you to sit his WR.

Sit: Rondale Moore vs Seahawks

The Cardinals offense goes through DeAndre Hopkins and not Moore. He never has been consistent, and I don’t expect that to change this week against one of the best defenses against opposing WRs in the league

TE

Start: Gerald Everett @ Falcons

This comes down to who is a healthy pass catcher and about all they have left is Palmer and Everett. Everett has had his best game in the absence of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and this week, both are out, making Everett a must start.

Sleeper: Hayden Hurst vs Panthers; Evan Engram vs Raiders; Robert Tonyan @ Lions

Sit: Cade Otten vs Rams

The Buccaneers offense has struggled all season and that doesn’t change this week vs the Rams. The Rams struggles are well documented also, but you can’t count on Bucs pass catchers outside of Evans and Godwin, even with Brate out, Otten is not a play against a defense allowing 5 points per game to the TE position.

Thank you for reading my Start/Sit Column. Good luck in Week 9.

By Jeremiah Orcutt FantasyHolics

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.

