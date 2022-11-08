New names among Waiver Wire priorities

Here is my Waiver Wire report for Week 10. Not your typical Waiver Wire this week, which is good, I suppose. The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and New York Jets have bye weeks this weekend. Let’s try to find some players for you to look at for this week and beyond.

RB Elijah Mitchell (49ers) (58% Rostered on Yahoo)

He was activated off IR, so the 49ers have 21 days to play him. Before the Christian McCaffrey trade, picking up Mitchell would have been a must, but Mitchell takes a back seat to CMC. That’s fine because CMC has a well-documented injury history and if he was to have any injuries, you are going to want Mitchell to fill that void.

RB Cam Akers (Rams) (42% Rostered on Yahoo)

Meh, I am not excited about this one. He was dropped in a lot of leagues out of fear that he would not even play again and when he has played, he hasn’t been productive. The most fantasy points he has had was 10 in Week 3. I don’t know if he will produce, I don’t know how much playing time he will get in this very crowded backfield. The coaching staff did say he would get more time each week and if someone did get hurt, he might actually produce. This is basically a speculative pick up and hope move.

RB Jeff Wilson (Dolphins) (52% Rostered on Yahoo)

Here we are talking about Jeff Wilson again, but he is in a good spot. Not only is he the handcuff to Raheem Mostert, but he got 49% of the snaps in Week 9, putting up 18 Fantasy Points. Mostert is another RB with a injury history and Wilson is familiar with this coaching staff.

RB Rachaad White (Bucs) (34% Rostered on Yahoo)

Getting a consistent 30% snap share and more than 5 points per game in every game. He is also getting 3 receptions per game. He is a Fournette injury away from leading you to a Fantasy Championship.

Other RBs that should be rostered: Chuba Hubbard (33%), Dontrell Hillard (17%), and Jaylen Warren (8%)

WR Darius Slayton (Giants) (5% Rostered on Yahoo)

Highly touted draft pick a couple of years ago that has never worked out, now because of injury he has gotten his opportunity and he hasn’t disappointed. Putting up double-digit points the last two weeks, I look for that to continue. He gives you a week to week flex play.

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (Panthers) (6% Rostered on Yahoo)

Double digit Fantasy Points two weeks in a row and now finds himself on the Waiver Wire article. He is finally getting his opportunity and it hasn’t mattered who the QB is. Like Slayton on the Giants, he is becoming a Flex play week to week.

WR Christian Watson (Packers) (3% Rostered on Yahoo)

The injuries keep piling up for the Packers. This is simply next man up. Someone has to catch the ball and I think Watson will finally get his shot. Pick up Watson and stash him on your bench and wait. He’s battling a second straight game with a concussion so he can’t be counted on too much but he was highly drafted and is talented so with the roster spot.

Stash and Hope: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (24% Rostered on Yahoo) Probably isn’t playing football until you are wearing your Santa hats, but he may be usable on your playoff teams as he finds a home.

Other WRs that need to be rostered: Rondale Moore (72%), Garrett Wilson (62%), and Josh Palmer (72%)

TE Greg Dulcich (Broncos) (36% Rostered on Yahoo)

He has gained the trust of Russell Wilson and put-up double-digit points three weeks in a row. Pick up Dulcich if you have been struggling at TE, he should get you 10-12 points per game.

TE Cole Kmet (Bears) (23% Rostered on Yahoo)

Is this the Kmet we thought was getting in Week 1? He scored twice last week and put up 9 points the week before. As the Bears offense gets going, maybe Kmet also will produce.

Other TEs that need to be Rostered: Juwan Johnson (12%), Harrison Bryant (2%), and James Mitchell (0%)

QB Daniel Jones (Giants) (40% Rostered on Yahoo)

He hasn’t been great, but he runs the ball, a lot. A running QB is a cheat code in Fantasy Football. I am not recommending him to be your single QB starter every week, but he is a good bye week fill in and a good Super-Flex QB

QB Marcus Mariota (Falcons) (33% Rostered on Yahoo)

Not a great QB, but like Daniel Jones he runs with the ball. Also, a good bye week fill in and a Super Flex play.

Other QBs to look into rostering: Zac Wilson (8%), and Taylor Heinicke (11%)

I hope that I have helped you with your Waiver Wire decisions. You can find all of my work at: https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics

Jeremiah Orcutt Contributing columnist https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Orcutt_Jeremiah-3.jpg Jeremiah Orcutt Contributing columnist

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.