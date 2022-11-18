The 2022-23 Lynchburg-Clay High School Marching Mustangs

Members of the 2022-23 Lynchburg-Clay Marching Mustangs are pictured. They recently earned the highest possible rating at the 2022 Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) State Marching Band Finals held at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. This marked back-to-back state finals in consecutive school years for the Marching Mustangs, with the OMEA giving them a Superior (I) rating for this year’s performance, “Under the Moonlight.”

