BBK Final: Wilmington 54, Hillsboro 50 (UPDATED: Quotes added)

-Hillsboro’s Dorian Stewart left the game early in the second quarter with a lower body injury. He did not return.

“In the long un, this will make us a better team,” Isaac said.

-Wilmington played without top returning player Luke Blessing, who was suspended for violation of team rules, coach Jermaine Isaac said after the game.

WILMINGTON — A second half comeback helped Wilmington defeat Hillsboro 54-50 Friday night in the season opening boys basketball game at Fred Summers Court.

Mikey Brown had 17 points to lead Wilmington. Shane Griffith added 16.

Tate Davis led the Indians with 12 points. Nic Burns and Deegen Bloomfield had 11 points each.

“Winning at this level isn’t easy,” WHS head coach Jermaine Isaac said in the bleachers after the game. “We have to be appreciative of the win. We’re battling adversity right now. Our numbers are low, we have to have young guys step up with big moments. We’re battling the highs and lows of the game.”

Shane Griffith hit a three-pointer early for Wilmington then exited with a couple of fouls. Likewise, Bryce Parsons scored the first five points for Hillsboro then went to the bench with three fouls in the opening period.

Wilmington led 12-3 but it was 13-8 after one as Hilslboro put together solid play down the stretch.

WHS scored the first two points of the second but the visitors scored 15 of the next 17 to surge to the lead. Burns made two three-pointers while Davis had seven points.

Struggling to find its offensive rhythm, Wilmington trailed 26-22 at the break.

“Depth … guys getting fatigued,” said Isaac. “Plus we stopped doing the things that got us the lead. We got outhustled by Hillsboro. They started to bring more energy than we did.”

After nine turnovers in the second, WHS had three in the third and held Hillsboro to 3 of 14 shooting.

“Defensively we played better than I expected,” said Isaac. “With so many young guys, there needs to be a lot of communication, so a lot of things can breakdown.”

A Brown steal and coast to coast put WHS on top 32-31. Brown had a drive and kick-out to Bryson Platt who drained a three for a 35-33 Cane lead.

Bloomfield had a steal and layin to make it 36-35 but the Indians never led again.

Logan Camp had a stickback basket. Brown to Griffith for three made it 41-35 then Brown scored a second-chance bucket, 43-35.

Burns gave Hillsboro life with a three-pointer at the buzzer but it was 43-38 WHS going to the fourth.

WHS committed seven turnovers in the fourth. But it was 51-42 before Brayden Hunter hit two free throws to start a 6-0 Hillsboro outburst.

Wilmington was clinging to a 52-50 lead after Burns two free throws but Griffith made two clutch free throws with 13.2 seconds to go to seal the win for the Hurricane.

SUMMARY

Nov 25, 2022

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 54, Hillsboro 50

H^8^18^12^12^^50

W^13^9^21^11^^54

(50) HILLSBORO (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Burns 4-3-0-11 Davis 2-2-6-12 Stewart 0-0-0-0 Parsons 3-0-3-9 Bloomfield 4-2-2-12 Priest 0-0-0-0 Hunter 0-0-2-2 Kibler 1-0-2-4 TOTALS 14-7-15-50

(54) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 7-0-3-17 Camp 2-0-1-5 Platt 3-1-0-7 Griffith 6-2-2-16 Lazic 4-0-0-8 Morales 0-0-1-1 Jackson 0-0-0-0 Fickert 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-3-7-54

FIELD GOALS: Hills (14-48); Wilm (22-43)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: Hills (7-23); Wilm (3-9)

FREE THROWS: Hills (15-19); Wilm (7-11)

REBOUNDS: Hills-30 (Parsons 6 Bloomfield 4 KIbler 4 Burns 3 Davis 3 Sterwart 2 Hunter 2); Wilm-31 (Lazic 6 Brown 5 Camp 4 Platt 4 Jackson 2 Griffith 2 Morales 1)

ASSISTS: Hills-9 (Bloomfield 4 Davis 4 Hunter 1); Wilm-12 (Brown 7 Camp 3 Griffith 1 Platt 1)

STEALS: Hills-14 (Bloomfield 5 Burns 3 Davis 2 Kibler 2 Parsons 2); Wilm-8 (Brown 4 Camp 2 Morales 1 Griffith 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: Hills-0; Wilm-3 (Lazic 2 Griffith 1)

TURNOVERS: Hills-18; Wilm-22

