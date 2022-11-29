Orcutt Waiver Wire: Injuries and byes to deal with as playoffs approach

Here is my Waiver Wire report for Week 13. Only a couple of weeks until Fantasy Playoffs and we have injuries to deal with and more bye weeks. Only the Cardinals and the Panthers on a bye.

RB Gus Edwards (Ravens) (56% Rostered on Yahoo)

It has been an up and down season for Gus Edwards, mostly down but when he has played and been healthy, he has been the main ball carrier for the Ravens. In Week 12, he received 84% of the carries and a 50% snap share, he also led the team with 16 carries, 52 yards and TD. As long as he is healthy, he should produce Flex/RB2 production.

RB Jordan Mason (49ers) (1% Rostered on Yahoo)

The San Francisco 49ers lost RB Elijah Mitchell for the rest of the fantasy season and RB Christian McCaffrey is banged up with a knee injury. It doesn’t look like CMC will miss any time but with Mitchell out, Jordan Mason should slide in as the backup to CMC who will also see some week to week playing time. Tyron Davis-Price (1%) is also a speculative deeper bench add. Both will have value if CMC misses time.

RB Kyren Williams (Rams) (37% Rostered on Yahoo)

Williams has been the lead in this backfield for the last two weeks. I think that continues going forward. I wouldn’t go overboard trying to get him because this offense is in trouble and this team is in full quit mode, but someone has to get carries and Williams would be it.

Alexander Mattison (35%), Dontrell Hillard (14%), Samaje Perine (65%), Darrell Henderson (47%) and Zamir White (3%) are all RBs that are handcuffs to starters. These RBs have Fantasy championship potential if the starter goes down. It’s time to drop the players you have been stashing and hoping for and picking up players who you are going to start.

WR Van Jefferson (Rams) (23% Rostered on Yahoo)

Ok well, he is now the defacto No. 1 WR for the Rams. That doesn’t mean much if they don’t have a QB, but he should be the most targeted WR and worthy to be rostered. You could also look at Ben Skowronek (6%).

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (Browns) (50% Rostered on Yahoo)

DPJ has become a favorite target of Jacoby Brissett and he’s looked good, now with the QB change to Watson, it only gets better. Watson has a big arm, and he gave WR Will Fuller a name in Houston. Watson should utilize DPJ on deep balls and make him a viable fantasy option.

WR Zay Jones (Jaguars) (25% Rostered on Yahoo)

Well, he has become a favorite target of QB Trevor Lawrence, and as that offense gets better, his numbers will improve. He has had 10 and 14 targets, 14.8 and 27.5 fantasy points in back-to-back weeks.

Other WRs that need to be rostered: Mack Hollins (21%), Treylon Burks (51%), Demarcus Robinson (17%)

TE Foster Moreau (Raiders) (39% Rostered on Yahoo)

Finally broke out against Seattle and scored 12 Fantasy Points. This is a depleted WR/TE corps and if the Raiders are going to win games or be successful, they need to get everyone involved. I don’t expect Moreau to set the world on fire, but if he can give you 10-12 points per week, I think you will take it.

TE Evan Engram (Jaguars) (40% Rostered on Yahoo)

Engram started out strong but has cooled off the last three games. As this offense continues to grow and get better, Engram will be involved and should provide you a solid option at TE.

Other TEs that need to be Rostered: Mike Gesicki (40%), Daniel Bellinger (1%), and Juwan Johnson (48%)

QB Deshaun Watson (Browns) (58% Rostered on Yahoo)

This is the week Browns fans have waited for. The $250 million man takes the field. I would roster him and stash him the first week starting. You just have no idea how he will look.

QB Taylor Heinicke (Commanders) (18% Rostered on Yahoo)

Was named the starter, even when Wentz is healthy. He’s not flashy but he puts up decent numbers and is a good 2nd QB in a Super Flex or a streamer in a single QB league, depending on the matchup.

By Jeremiah Orcutt FantasyHolics

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.

