Burton signs with Ohio Christian University

Hillsboro High School senior Hannah Burton signed her letter of intent to play college softball at Ohio Christian University on Nov. 21. She is a pitcher and first baseman on the Lady Indian softball team and also plays travel softball with Bell City Ringers. She is a member of the National Honor Society and local Future Farmers of America chapter. She has been taking College Credit Plus classes at Southern State Community College and Ohio Christian University. She will be majoring in grades 4-9 math/science education in preparation to become a teacher. She is pictured with her parents (l-r) Terra Burton, Hannah Burton and James Burton.

