Indians shoot their way past Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — Tate Davis made six three-pointers to lead Hillsboro to a 69-43 non-conference win over Blanchester Tuesday in non-league boys basketball action at the BHS gym.

Hillsboro made nine three-pointers in all but Davis was the big sharp-shooter. He made three in the first quarter to lead the Indians to a 22-12 lead over the Wildcats

At the half, it was 34-20 Hillsboro. The visitors moved out to a 53-35 lead after three quarters.

Bryce Sipple had 11 points in the third for Blanchestger and finished with a game-high 21 points.

Blanchester made just 2 of 10 free throws.

Davis finished with 20 points for Hillsboro, while Bryce Parsons had 19 and Nic Burns added 16.

SUMMARY

Nov 29, 2022

@Blanchester High School

Hillsboro 69, Blanchester 43

H^22^12^19^16^^69

B^12^8^15^8^^43

(69) HILLSBORO (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Burns 7-1-1-16 Davis 7-6-0-20 Kibler 1-0-1-3 Parsons 6-0-7-19 Bloomfield 2-1-0-5 Priest 0-0-0-0 Hunter 2-1-1-6 Thompson 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 25-9-10/16-69

(43) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sipple 9-1-2-21 Tangonan 1-0-0-2 Wymer 3-0-0-6 Cromer 5-0-0-10 Malott 0-0-0-0 Creager 0-0-0-0 Taylor 0-0-0-0 West 2-0-0-4 Wood 0-0-0-0 Estep 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-1-2/10-43

Hillsboro Nick Lewis goes up for a shot in Tuesday’s 69-43 Indian victory at Blanchester. Also pictured is Hillsboro Tate Davis (4). https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_HHS-hoops-pic.jpg Hillsboro Nick Lewis goes up for a shot in Tuesday’s 69-43 Indian victory at Blanchester. Also pictured is Hillsboro Tate Davis (4). Elizabeth Clark | For AIM Media Midwest

Hillsboro sinks 9 three-pointers with 6 from Davis