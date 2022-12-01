Indians shoot their way past Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — Tate Davis made six three-pointers to lead Hillsboro to a 69-43 non-conference win over Blanchester Tuesday in non-league boys basketball action at the BHS gym.
Hillsboro made nine three-pointers in all but Davis was the big sharp-shooter. He made three in the first quarter to lead the Indians to a 22-12 lead over the Wildcats
At the half, it was 34-20 Hillsboro. The visitors moved out to a 53-35 lead after three quarters.
Bryce Sipple had 11 points in the third for Blanchestger and finished with a game-high 21 points.
Blanchester made just 2 of 10 free throws.
Davis finished with 20 points for Hillsboro, while Bryce Parsons had 19 and Nic Burns added 16.
SUMMARY
Nov 29, 2022
@Blanchester High School
Hillsboro 69, Blanchester 43
H^22^12^19^16^^69
B^12^8^15^8^^43
(69) HILLSBORO (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Burns 7-1-1-16 Davis 7-6-0-20 Kibler 1-0-1-3 Parsons 6-0-7-19 Bloomfield 2-1-0-5 Priest 0-0-0-0 Hunter 2-1-1-6 Thompson 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 25-9-10/16-69
(43) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sipple 9-1-2-21 Tangonan 1-0-0-2 Wymer 3-0-0-6 Cromer 5-0-0-10 Malott 0-0-0-0 Creager 0-0-0-0 Taylor 0-0-0-0 West 2-0-0-4 Wood 0-0-0-0 Estep 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-1-2/10-43