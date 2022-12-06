HMS wrestlers kick off 2022-23 season

The Hillsboro Middle School wrestling team traveled to Waynesville Middle School to compete in their annual dual tournament. Due to injury and illness, the Indians only had six wrestlers competing, putting them at an insurmountable disadvantage. However, those that were able to compete represented the school well.

In their first bout the Indians faced Franklin Middle School. In that meet, they got wins by pin from Mason Harper and Arrielle Burns. Andrew Shelton added another pin in an exhibition match.

Next up was Waynesville. Mason Harper picked up his second win and Connor Yocham recorded his first win on the season.

Their third match was against Western Brown. Mason Harper stuck to his winning was with another pin. Milley Messer joined the party with her fist win and Arrielle Burns and Andrew Shelton both recorded their second pins.

The Indians closed out the tournament with a bout against Monroe Middle School. Mason Harper finished the day with another pin to go undefeated for the tournament. Connor Yocham and Andrew Shelton added pins as well.

“Entering the tournament we really didn’t know what we had. It’s a very young group and not a lot of experience. It’s always a mystery going into your first competition of the year. You just hope that what you’ve been teaching is sticking. We were happy with what we saw today. Despite going into each match being outnumbered by everyone, our kids did not back down. They went out and competed and we picked up some valuable experience and left knowing we have a group of wrestlers that are willing to go out and fight,” Hillsboro coach Chad Vaughn said.

Hillsboro coach Bruce Messer said, “I was very pleased with the physicality of our wrestlers. We knew we had our backs against the wall and we fought hard. There was not an ounce of quit in any of these kids. Lucas Sanders was unable to pick up a win on the day, but we went out and competed and did some good things. We’ve got two young ladies that are going to do great things for us in high school and compete on our lady’s’ team. We will leave here and go back to the wrestling room and work on the things we can do better and we’ll be ready to come out and show improvement in our next tournament.”

Submitted by Bryon “Scott” Eastes.

Pictured, from left, are Lucas Sanders, Garrett Greiner, Mason Harper, Andrew Shelton, Arrielle Burns, Connor Yochum, Sam Hunt (injured) and Milley Messer. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_Wrestling.jpg Pictured, from left, are Lucas Sanders, Garrett Greiner, Mason Harper, Andrew Shelton, Arrielle Burns, Connor Yochum, Sam Hunt (injured) and Milley Messer. Submitted photo

Mason Harper goes 4-0 on the day