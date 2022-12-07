Miami Trace buries Hillsboro

The Miami Trace Panthers welcomed Frontier Athletic Conference rival Hillsboro on a mild, rainy Tuesday night in Fayette County. Hillsboro took an early 5-4 lead, but was outscored 46-24 the rest of the way as the Panthers rolled to a 50-29 victory.

Miami Trace is now 3-0 overall, 2-0 in the FAC.

The Panthers led 15-5 at the end of the first quarter and 27-10 at halftime. After three quarters of play, Miami Trace held a 38-13 lead. Miami Trace led briefly by 27 points in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Tate Davis led Hillsboro with nine points. He had one three-point field goal. Senior Bryce Parsons scored six points for the Indians, sophomore Nic Burns scored five (with one three-point field goal); senior Deegen Bloomfield, junior Dorian Stewart and sophomore Brayden Hunter each scored three points. The latter two players each hit one three-point field goal.

A total of 14 players got into the game for the Panthers, with 11 of those making the scoring column.

Senior Andrew Guthrie was the game’s leading scorer with 12 points. Senior Isaiah Reisinger and junior Bryson Osborne each scored six points for the Panthers. Reisinger connected on two three-point field goals. Senior Shay Salyers and junior Austin Boedeker each scored five points for Miami Trace. Each player had one three-point field goal.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the kids,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “Their effort was outstanding. We didn’t shoot it well early. We’ve been coming out lights out in the first two games. Tonight, we missed a lot of chippies early. I thought our game plan was executed and our effort was as good as it’s been in the year-plus we’ve been here. Our kids are really buying in and I can’t speak highly enough of them.”

The Panthers will be back in action Friday for another FAC contest, this time at Jackson to take on the Ironmen.

With the loss, Hillsboro fell to 1-4 overall, 0-2 in the FAC. The Indians are at Chillicothe Friday evening.

Chillicothe beat McClain Tuesday, 51-38.

Panthers won the jayvee game with Hillsboro, 31-21.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 15 12 11 12 — 50

H 5 5 3 16 — 29

MIAMI TRACE — Shay Salyers 1 (1)-0-5; Trey Robinette 1-0-2; Grant Guess 1-0-2; Coledon May 1-2-4; Tate Landrum 1-0-2; Brady Armstrong 2-0-4; Zach Warnock 0-0-0; Isaiah Reisinger 0 (2)-0-6; Austin Boedeker 1 (1)-0-5; Bryson Sheets 0-0-0; Andrew Guthrie 5-2-12; Adam Guthrie 1-0-2; Bryson Osborne 3-0-6; Holden Hunter 0-0-0. TOTALS — 17 (4)-4-50. Free throw shooting: 4 of 4 for 100 percent. Three-point field goals: Reisinger, 2; Salyers, Boedeker. Field goal shooting: 21 of 57 for 37 percent. Turnovers: 6.

HILLSBORO — Nic Burns 1 (1)-0-5; Brogen Priest 0-0-0; Tate Davis 2 (1)-2-9; Brayde Hunter 0 (1)-0-3; Steven Kibler 0-0-0; Garet Thompson 0-0-0; Dorian Stewart 0 (1)-0-3; Bryce Parsons 3-0-6; Deegen Bloomfield 1-1-3. TOTALS — 7 (4)-3-29. Free throw shooting: 3 of 8 for 38 percent. Three-point field goals: Burns, Davis, Hunter, Stewart. Field goal shooting: 11 of 45 for 24 percent. Turnovers: 11.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Hillsboro’s Steven Kibler puts up a shot against Miami Trace’s Andrew Guthrie. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_Steven-Kibler-H-bb-v-MT-12-6-2022.jpg Hillsboro’s Steven Kibler puts up a shot against Miami Trace’s Andrew Guthrie. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

Indians manage just 29 points