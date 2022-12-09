Orcutt on Football: Tasty morsels for start/sit picks

Week 14, one week until playoffs start (for most leagues). Of course, there are 6 teams on a bye: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders.

QB

Start: Kirk Cousins @ Lions

Start your QB against the Lions. They are the worst team in the league allowing 23.9 fantasy points per game. Cousins also has a great history at the Lions, averaging 327 yards and almost 3 TDs per game. Jared Goff isn’t a bad start either at home against a defense that is allowing 19.9 points per game.

Start: Trevor Lawrence @ Titans

The Titan’s secondary has been getting torched all season and allowing 21.1 points per game. Trevor Lawrence has also averaged 23.75 points over the past 5 games. Lawrence escaped last week without serious injury, and he continues to get better each week.

Sleepers: Mac Jones @ Cardinals, Ryan Tannehill vs Jaguars, Tyler Huntley @ Steelers

Sit: Daniel Jones vs Eagles

The Eagles are the best team against the QB, only allowing 11.7 points per game and only allowing 202 yards per game. Jones has also had mediocre success in Philadelphia, only averaging 249 yards and 0.7 TDs.

Sit: Deshaun Watson @ Bengals

Watson came off his 11-game suspension and laid an egg in Houston with 131 yards and an interception. I wouldn’t expect more when the Browns travel to Cincinnati. They only allow 13.9 points per game with their bend don’t break defense.

RB

Start: Tony Pollard vs Texans

The Cowboys are on a roll (right now), and they are facing a Texans team that can’t stop anyone with their run defense. The Texans have been torched this season allowing 26.7 fantasy points per week to RBs. Zeke Elliot would also be a nice start.

Start: Joe Mixon vs Browns

Cleveland is the 2nd worse team vs the run and Mixon is back after missing two games with a concussion. The Bengals have really opened up the run game. Samaje Perine is a flex play also, as he has earned a larger role in this offense with strong play during Mixon’s absence.

Sleeper: D’Onta Foreman @ Seahawks, Wilson/Mostert vs Chargers, Williams/Swift vs Vikings.

Sit: Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White @ 49ers

First, the 49ers have been a wall to run against, allowing just 13 points and 57 yards per game. Second the Bucs have split carries evenly lately when both Fournette and White have been on the field. So which one would you trust.

Sit: James Connor vs Patriots

Connor has been a workhorse this season and not much has held him back, but he faces the second-best defense against the run in the Patriots. They only give up 14.8 points per game and 79 yards per game. Lower expectations with Connor this week.

WR

Start: Christian Kirk @ Titans

We are going back to the well again with Kirk facing the Titans defense that is now the worst in the league against the WR allowing 34.9 points per game. Kirk has as scored double digit fantasy points in three of the last four games.

Start: Amon Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark vs Vikings

The Vikings are the third worst team vs the WR allowing 32 points per game. The Lions are good at home and Goff does well at home. Fire up the Lions offense against the Vikings

Sleeper: Adam Theilen @ Lions, George Pickens vs Ravens, Treylon Burks vs Jaguars

Sit: Darius Slayton vs Eagles

Well, if I am going to tell you to sit the Giants QB because of the matchup, we should probably sit his WRs. The Eagles only give up 23.7 points per game to the position. This is probably a matchup I would avoid.

Sit: Amari Cooper/Donavon Peoples-Jones @ Bengals

Same scenario this week as last. The Bengals only give up 23.8 points per game to the position. I also don’t know if Deshaun Watson can produce. I don’t want to trust any Browns receivers until Watson works off the rust.

TE

Start: Hunter Henry vs Cardinals

I put Henry on the Waiver Wire Report and this week is one reason why. The Cardinals are allowing 15.5 points per game to the TE. I think Henry is a sleeper TE for your entire Fantasy Playoffs.

Sleeper: Gerald Everett vs Dolphins, TJ Hockenson @ Lions, Mike Gesicki @ Chargers

Sit: Tyler Conklin @ Bills

This game seems like a dominated Bills game. I don’t know if you can trust Mike White and the Jets offense vs the Bills. Also, the Bills only give up 6.8 points per game to the TE position. I’d avoid this situation.

Thank you for reading my Start/Sit Column. Good luck in Week 14. You can find this and the rest of my work over at FantasyHolics on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics

By Jeremiah Orcutt FantasyHolics

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.

