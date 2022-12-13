Tiger jayvees, freshmen fall

GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion boys freshman and jayvee teams played the Tigers at McClain High School on Friday.

Washington won the jayvee game, 33-24. The Blue Lions won the freshman game, 43-31.

In the jayvee game for the Tigers, Julien Evans led with 10 points. He had one three-point field goal. Easton Ary scored eight points, Dalton Newman scored four and Jordan Bell had two.

For the Blue Lions, Jakob Hoosier led with nine points. He had one three-point field goal. Jacob Lindsey scored seven points for Washington, followed by Daryan Murphy with six, Gage Merritt scored five (including one three-point field goal), Logan Clevenger scored four and Bryson Heath had two.

Washington led 9-4 at the end of the first quarter and 17-14 at halftime. The Blue Lions held a 31-24 lead after three quarters. Washington outscored McClain 2-0 in the fourth quarter.

In the freshman game, for McClain Jayden Allison was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points. Drake Stapleton scored eight points, Jordan Bell hit one three-point field goal for three points and Brandon Green and Riley Cummins each had two points.

For Washington, a trio of players — Avery Wightman, Javin Baker and Bryson Heath — each scored eight points. Matthew Coleflesh scored seven points, Cooper Robertson and Miguel Utrera both had four points and Tharon McCracken scored two points.

Washington jumped out to a 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Blue Lions led 25-20 at the halftime break. Washington was in front, 33-24, after three quarters of play.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

