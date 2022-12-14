McClain female wrestlers fall to Washington

The Washington Lady Lion wrestling team followed up winning their first sanctioned dual meet on Dec. 7 by winning their first-ever Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet on Dec. 8. The Lady Lions defeated McClain by a score of 42-18.

Here are the results from Thursday’s competition:

100 — Double forfeit.

105 — Double forfeit.

110 — Leah Marine (WCH) won by forfeit.

115 — Lauren Joseph (WCH) won by forfeit.

120 — Dayza Daughtery (McClain) won by forfeit.

125 — Alicia Naverette (WCH) won by forfeit.

130 — Lyndyn Gibbs (WCH) won by forfeit.

135 — Double forfeit.

140 — Double forfeit.

145 — Double forfeit.

155 — Mariah Campbell (WCH) won by forfeit.

170 — Madyson Wheaton (McClain) won by pin over Janessa Ayler (WCH).

190 — Sarah Kegley (McClain) won by forfeit.

235 — Brooklyn Wade (WCH) won by pin Over Nikkaiah Smith (McClain)

In exhibition competition, Lyndyn Gibbs of Washington defeated Dayzia Daughtery of McClain by pin and Brooklyn Wade of Washington won by pin over McClain’s Emma Marsh.

For the junior high girls, Abigail Forsythe wrestled with the boys team, picking up a pin. Abby Huff wrestled in a tough contest against a former state-placer and won 8-7.

Lady Lion head coach Wes Gibbs commented after the victory.

“We as a high school girls team are the very first team to win an FAC dual. It was pretty special for the girls, and all of the coaches. We’ve worked for 10 years to make it happen and got to be part of the good side of history,” he said.

Tyler Flora is a reporter for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Lady Lion wrestler Brooklyn Wade (left) picked up two wins during their dual meet against McClain last Thursday. Washington went on to defeat McClain by a score of 42-18, giving them their first Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet victory in program history. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_Brooklyn-Wade-vs-Greenfield.jpg Lady Lion wrestler Brooklyn Wade (left) picked up two wins during their dual meet against McClain last Thursday. Washington went on to defeat McClain by a score of 42-18, giving them their first Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet victory in program history. Courtesy photo

Lady Tiger Madyson Wheaton picks up a win by pin