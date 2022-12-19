Lady Indians come up short at WCH

HILLSBORO — The Lady Lions of Washington High School visited Hillsboro High School to take on the Lady Indians last Wednesday in a Frontier Athletic Conference basketball game. The Lady Lions came into the contest seeking their first win of the season, and the winner of Wednesday’s game would also earn their first FAC win of the season as both teams were 0-3 in league play prior.

At the end of the first quarter, it was all knotted up at 11. Blake Herdman of Hillsboro scored nine points in the opening period.

Washington outscored Hillsboro 11-8 in the second quarter to take a 22-19 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, the Lady Lions began to pull away. Washington outscored Hillsboro 15-5 in the third period to take a 37-24 lead with just eight minutes to go in the contest.

Hillsboro outscored Washington in the final quarter, but they Lady Indians weren’t able to fully close the gap as the Lady Lions held on for a 47-41 victory.

Statistically for Hillsboro, Blake Herdman led all scorers with 19 points. She was followed by Rylie Scott with eight, Peighton Bledsoe, Kobie Miles and Kallie Fraley with three, and Addyson Miles with two.

Statistically for Washington, freshman Calee Ellars led the way with 12 points. Ellars was followed by Maggi Wall with nine, Allie Mongold with eight, Calleigh Wead-Salmi with six, Natalie Woods with five, Megan Sever with three, and Jordyn Gray and Eliana Racine with two points each.

Washington improved to 1-3 in the FAC and 1-6 overall. (1-6 overall, 1-3 in the FAC) will host Miami Trace on Saturday with the game set to begin at 6 p.m.

Hillsboro fell to 0-4 in the FAC and 2-8 overall.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 11 11 15 10 — 47

H 11 8 5 17 — 41

WASHINGTON — Kaithlyn Maquiling 0-0-0; Jordyn Gray 1-0-2; Allie Mongold 3-2-8; Megan Mongold 0-0-0; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 2-2-6; Eliana Racine 1-0-2; Megan Sever 1-1-3; Natalie Woods 1 (1)-0-5; Maggi Wall 4-1-9; Calee Ellars 2 (2)-2-12. TOTALS — 15 (3)-8-47. Free throw shooting: 8 of 14 for 57 percent. Three-point field goals: Woods, Ellars 2.

HILLSBORO — Peighton Bledsoe 1 (1)-1-6; Kobie Miles 0-3-3; Rylie Scott 3-2-8; Addyson Miles 1-0-2; Kyra Boyd 0-0-0; Gracie Thoroman 0-0-0; Kallie Fraley 1-1-3; Blake Herdman 3 (3)-4-19; TOTALS — 9 (4)-11-41. Free throw Shooting: 11 of 19 for 58 percent. Three-point field goals: Bledsoe, Herdman 3.

Lady Indians win j-v game

In the jayvee contest, Hillsboro edged out Washington by a score of 33-31.

Statistically for the Lady Indians, Kyra Boyd led the way with 17 points, followed by Reagan Eastes with 12 points and Kallie Fraley with four.

Statistically for the Lady Lions, Megan Mongold led the team with nine points, followed by Eliana Racine with six, Calee Ellars and Jada Ryan with four, and Kaithlyn Maquiling, Jordyn Gray, Keeona Ramirez, and Khalia Smith with two points each.

Washington senior Natalie Woods (#20) looks to pass during their game against Hillsboro on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. The Lady Lions would defeat the Lady Indians 47-41 to earn their first win of the season. Also pictured for Washington is Calee Ellars (#23). Pictured on defense for Hillsboro is Peighton Bledsoe (#3) and Blake Herdman (#22). https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_FullSizeRender-1-.jpg Washington senior Natalie Woods (#20) looks to pass during their game against Hillsboro on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. The Lady Lions would defeat the Lady Indians 47-41 to earn their first win of the season. Also pictured for Washington is Calee Ellars (#23). Pictured on defense for Hillsboro is Peighton Bledsoe (#3) and Blake Herdman (#22). Photo by Christy Wall

Hillsboro’s blake Herdman leads all scorers with 19 points