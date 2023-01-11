Third quarter costs McClain against MT

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Panthers visited McClain High School last Friday night to continue play in the Frontier Athletic Conference. The Panthers picked up their second win of 2023. Following a 66-48 win over the Circleville Tigers Wednesday, it was back-to-back wins over Tiger teams as the Panthers defeated McClain, 46-30.

Miami Trace improved to 10-1 on the season.

McClain fell to 1-10 with the loss. The Tigers beat East Clinton last Saturday, 62-46, lifting their overall record to 2-10.

Miami Trace senior Andrew Guthrie was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points. Guthrie converted a double-double with 13 rebounds. Senior Isaiah Reisinger scored 10 points for Miami Trace. He had two three-point field goals and Guthrie had the other for the Panthers.

Junior Seth Weller led the Tigers with nine points. Junior Andrew Potts scored eight for McClain.

The Panthers started the game with an 11-1 lead. It was 11-3 Panthers at the end of the first quarter.

McClain battled back and pulled to within two points at 17-15 near the end of the half. At the break, the Panthers were in front, 19-15.

The turning point was the third quarter in which Miami Trace outscored McClain, 18-4. The Panthers held a 37-19 lead going into the fourth quarter.

McClain scored 11 points in the fourth quarter while the Panthers had nine for the 46-30 final.

Miami Trace won the rebounding battle with 41 total boards — 16 from the offensive glass — to four offensive rebounds for McClain. Miami Trace was 19 of 61 field goal attempts for 31 percent.

McClain made 10 of 37 field goal attempts for 27 percent.

Washington defeated Chillicothe on Jan. 6, 63-46, to improve to 6-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference. Miami Trace is in second place in the conference at 5-1.

The Panthers play at Hillsboro Friday at 4:45 p.m.

McClain is at Chillicothe Friday at 4:45 p.m. Chillicothe is 3-11 overall, 1-5 in the FAC.

SCORE BY QUARTER

MT 11 8 18 9 — 46

Mc 3 13 4 11 — 30

MIAMI TRACE — Shay Salyers 1-0-2; Trey Robinette 0-1-1; Grant Guess 0-0-0; Coleden May 3-0-6; Brady Armstrong 1-0-2; Zach Warnock 0-0-0; Isaiah Reisinger 1 (2)-2-10; Austin Boedeker 0-0-0; Bryson Sheets 0-0-0; Andrew Guthrie 8 (1)-0-19; Adam Guthrie 0-0-0; Bryson Osborne 2-2-6; Holden Hunter 0-0-0. TOTALS — 16 (3)-5-46. Free throw shooting: 5 of 6 for 83 percent. Three-point field goals: Reisinger, 2; Guthrie. Field goal shooting: 19 of 61 for 31 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 14 for 21 percent. Rebounds: 41 (16 offensive). Turnovers: 8. Assists: 7. Steals: 6. Blocked shots: 1. Fouls: 16

McCLAIN — Zane Adams 0-2-2; Seth Weller 3 (1)-0-9; Drake Stapleton 0-2-2; Jordan Bell 0-0-0; Riley Cummins 0 (2)-0-6; Owen Sykes 0-0-0; Gavin Warren 0-1-1; Josiah Burdett 0-0-0; Robbie Wise 0-0-0; Andrew Potts 4-0-8; David Edwards 0-0-0; Jayden Allison 0-2-2. TOTALS — 7 (3)-7-30. Free throw shooting: 7 of 21 for 33 percent. Three-point field goals: Cummins, 2; Weller. Field goal shooting: 10 of 37 for 27 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 18 for 17 percent. Turnovers: 10. Offensive rebounds: 4.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

McClain sophomore Owen Sykes drives to the basket. Miami Trace junior Austin Boedeker (24) defends. Also pictured are McClain are junior Andrew Potts (32) and McClain senior Trey Badgley (11). https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_Owen-Sykes-McClain-vs-MT-1-7-2023.jpg McClain sophomore Owen Sykes drives to the basket. Miami Trace junior Austin Boedeker (24) defends. Also pictured are McClain are junior Andrew Potts (32) and McClain senior Trey Badgley (11). Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

Tigers return to action Friday at Chillicothe