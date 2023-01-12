Hillsboro overwhelms East Clinton

WILMINGTON — Hillsboro flexed its bowling muscle Wednesday with big wins over East Clinton at Royal Z Lanes.

The East Clinton boys lost by more than 500 pins, 3,057 to 2,521. The EC girls lost 2,236 to 1,295.

On the girls side, Serena Williams had a personal best game (166) and two-game series (229). Lily Beers led EC with 294.

In the boys match, Shawn Rodgers of Hillsboro had a 483 series as the Indians overwhelmed the Astros, who were led by Preston Behr (398) and Ricky Kempke (397).

SUMMARY

Jan 11, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

East Clinton vs Hillsboro

Girls Results

Hillsboro 2,236 (821, 751, 664), East Clinton 1,295 (468, 468, 359)

HILLS: Tahia 128, 119 (247), Molly 115, 117 (232), Cloe 179, 139 (315), Bell 165, 188 (353), Bre 234, 191 (425)

Baker games 175, 211, 152, 126 (664)

EC: Serena Williams 63, 166 (229), Liz Williams 91, 54 (145), Leanna Wallace 142, 126 (268), Lily Beers 172, 122 (294)

Baker games 94, 83, 93, 89 (359)

Boys Results

Hillsboro 3,057 (1100, 1117, 840), East Clinton 2,521 (882, 921, 718)

HILLS: Shawn Rodgers 279, 204 (483), Austin Bledsoe 235, 170 (405), Kayden Gall 179, 233 (411), Andrew Tomko 172, 266 (438), Zach Ison 236, 244 (480)

Baker games 206, 222, 211, 201 (840)

EC: Austin Alloy 169, 149 (318), Preston Behr 166, 232 (398), Denver Day 160, 225 (385), Lukas Runk 194, 121 (315), Ricky Kempke 193, 194 (397)

Baker games 159, 200, 157, 202 (718)

