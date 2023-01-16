Hillsboro’s Akers, McClain’s Barnes honored

The top volleyball players in the Frontier Athletic Conference were accorded first team, All-FAC honors for the 2022 season. They received their plaques at the fall sports banquet. Pictured are (front, l-r) Gracey Ferguson and Courtney Carter, Miami Trace; Kaydee Brown, Jackson and Addyson Butts and Sophia Parsons of Miami Trace; (back, l-r); Cora Akers, Hillsboro; Lily Barnes, McClain, and Avery Cox and Elizabeth Henson from Chillicothe.

The top volleyball players in the Frontier Athletic Conference were accorded first team, All-FAC honors for the 2022 season. They received their plaques at the fall sports banquet. Pictured are (front, l-r) Gracey Ferguson and Courtney Carter, Miami Trace; Kaydee Brown, Jackson and Addyson Butts and Sophia Parsons of Miami Trace; (back, l-r); Cora Akers, Hillsboro; Lily Barnes, McClain, and Avery Cox and Elizabeth Henson from Chillicothe. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_All-FAC-volleyball-Nov-15-2022.jpg The top volleyball players in the Frontier Athletic Conference were accorded first team, All-FAC honors for the 2022 season. They received their plaques at the fall sports banquet. Pictured are (front, l-r) Gracey Ferguson and Courtney Carter, Miami Trace; Kaydee Brown, Jackson and Addyson Butts and Sophia Parsons of Miami Trace; (back, l-r); Cora Akers, Hillsboro; Lily Barnes, McClain, and Avery Cox and Elizabeth Henson from Chillicothe. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald