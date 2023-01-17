Fairfield reserves fall to EC

LEESBURG — East Clinton held the Fairfield jayvee girls to one point combined in the first and third quarters Monday of a 39-20 victory in non-league girls basketball.

The Astros led 6-1 after one quarter and then 20-14 at halftime. EC extended its lead with a 6-0 third period.

Abbi Reynolds and Megan Hadley scored 11 points each to lead the offense.

Coach Angie Collom said Liz Schiff was the defensive leader with 11 rebounds.

SUMMARY

Jan 14, 2023

@Fairfield High School

East Clinton JV 39, Fairfield 20

EC^6^14^6^13^^39

LF^1^13^0^6^^20

(39) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Arnold 0-0-0-0 Reynolds 5-1-0-11 Schiff 1-1-1-4 Hadley 3-0-5-11 Childers 0-0-0-0 Reed 3-0-0-6 Rigolin 0-0-0-0 Scott 2-0-3-7 TOTALS 14-2-9/17-39

(20) FAIRFIELD (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Trent 0-0-2-2 Thomas 0-0-0-0 Drury 2-2-0-6 Quickle 3-1-3-10 Ramsden 1-0-0-2 Wiseman 0-0-0-0 Durose 0-0-0-0 Carver 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 6-3-5/9-20