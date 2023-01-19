Washington outrolls McClain

The Washington High School bowling teams rolled off against McClain recently at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro.

Washington’s boys team defeated the Tigers, 2,461 to 1,824.

Washington was led by Luke Crabtree with a 256 and a 205 for a 461 total.

Mason Mullins had game scores of 227 and 211 for a 438 total.

Nick Walker was next with a 383 (games of 170 and 213).

Jon Rader had a 331 total (143 and 188) and an unnamed sub rolled a 153 and a 139 for a 292 score.

For McClain, Cullen Beatty led with a 354 (182 and 172).

Other scores for McClain: Hunter Miller, 155 and 160 for 315; Brendon Fabin, 151 and 130 for 281; Dylan Stegall, 111 and 145 for 256; Austin Bentley, 107 and Braedon Ford, 106.

Washington had baker games of 223, 156 and 177, while McClain’s baker game scores were 136, 144 and 125.

Washington beat the McClain Lady Tigers 1,727 to 1,580.

In the match against McClain, Olivia Doyle led with a 169 and a 175 for a 344 total.

Grace Bailey rolled a 129 and a 148 to equal 277 or Washington. Addy Mason had a score of 245 (132 and 113); Kate Bailey had a 155 game, Siddhi Patel, 125, Pia Robinson, 106 and Havanna Villalobos Burns, 104.

