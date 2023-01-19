Hillsboro’s Winkle honored by FAC

First team, All-Frontier Athletic Conference boys cross country runners were recognized at the conference’s fall sports banquet. Pictured (l-r) are Eli Fliehman, Miami Trace; Corbin Winkle, Hillsboro; Griffin Peters and Matthew Gibson of Jackson; Sam Parker, Reid Proctor and Daniel Hurff, all of Chillicothe.

First team, All-Frontier Athletic Conference boys cross country runners were recognized at the conference’s fall sports banquet. Pictured (l-r) are Eli Fliehman, Miami Trace; Corbin Winkle, Hillsboro; Griffin Peters and Matthew Gibson of Jackson; Sam Parker, Reid Proctor and Daniel Hurff, all of Chillicothe. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_All-FAC-boys-cross-country-Nov-15-2022.jpg First team, All-Frontier Athletic Conference boys cross country runners were recognized at the conference’s fall sports banquet. Pictured (l-r) are Eli Fliehman, Miami Trace; Corbin Winkle, Hillsboro; Griffin Peters and Matthew Gibson of Jackson; Sam Parker, Reid Proctor and Daniel Hurff, all of Chillicothe. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald