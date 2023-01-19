The best tennis players in the Frontier Athletic Conference were named First Team for 2022 and received their plaques at the fall sports banquet. Pictured are (front, l-r) Natalie Malone and Skyler Hatfield of Jackson; Jenna Goddard, Miami Trace; (back, l-r); Caitlin Davis, Miami Trace and Haley Laughlin, Avery Miller and Player of the Year Bella Flores, all of Chillicothe.

Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald