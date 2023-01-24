North Adams No. 2; Eastern Brown No. 14

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Mason (10) 16-1 172 1

2. West Clermont (5) 18-0 162 3

3. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (1) 16-1 153 2

4. Olmsted Falls 14-3 95 5

5. Marysville (1) 16-1 92 7

6. Cin. Princeton 14-2 86 4

7. Pickerington Cent. (1) 13-4 60 8

8. Dublin Coffman 13-4 55 6

9. Bellbrook (2) 14-2 44 NR

10. Oxford Talawanda 15-0 33 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Start 31. Powell Olentangy Liberty 27. Rocky River Magnificat 18. Fremont Ross 16. Solon 13.

DIVISION II

1. Kettering Alter (7) 15-2 161 1

2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (6) 15-1 154 2

3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 17-0 144 3

4. Alliance Marlington 14-1 121 4

5. Cin. Purcell Marian (3) 15-2 106 5

6. Copley 16-1 66 7

7. Chillicothe Unioto 17-0 65 6

8. Canfield 15-1 61 9

9. Hamilton Badin (1) 15-2 42 T10

10. Findlay Liberty-Benton 15-1 37 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Waynesville 34. Thornville Sheridan 22. Gates Mills Gilmour 18.

DIVISION III

1. Worthington Christian (15) 16-1 184 1

2. Shaker Hts. Laurel (3) 11-5 126 2

(tie) Seaman N. Adams 18-0 126 4

4. Smithville (1) 15-1 101 5

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 14-3 97 3

6. Belmont Union Local (1) 18-0 87 8

7. Cols. Africentric 13-3 81 6

8. Wheelersburg 15-2 60 7

9. Apple Creek Waynedale 14-2 44 10

10. Cin. Country Day 10-2 29 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Milford Center Fairbanks 24. Portsmouth W. 20. Doylestown Chippewa 18. Sardinia Eastern 16. Rockford Parkway 15. Liberty Center 13.

DIVISION IV

1. New Madison Tri-Village (20) 19-0 200 1

2. Ft. Loramie 16-1 173 2

3. Tol. Christian 13-2 120 4

4. Sugar Grove Berne Union 18-0 118 3

5. Richmond Hts. 14-2 85 6

6. Portsmouth Notre Dame 16-1 80 5

7. Maria Stein Marion Local 15-2 72 8

8. Hannibal River 16-1 58 7

9. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 15-2 51 9

10. Crown City S. Gallia 16-2 33 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Convoy Crestview 23. New Middletown Spring. 21. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 13. Leipsic 12. Russia 12.

